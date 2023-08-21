The 22-year-old Roanoke man charged with shooting someone else in a Shell gas station parking lot in June was denied bond Monday.

Donnell Eugene Early Jr. was committed to the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center on July 10, according to court records, and charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Early testified during his bond hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court Monday that on the day of the shooting he was on probation for three felony drug distribution charges out of Botetourt County and had been for about two years.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said court records show that Early had served 18 months in jail for the drug charges and had about 13 and a half years of suspended jail time hanging over his head on June 21.

That day, McNeil said, Early pulled into the Shell station parking lot in the 3600 block of Plantation Road Northeast shortly before 3 a.m.

Surveillance video, which the prosecutor played for the court, captured a subject identified as Early walk into to the gas station’s store wearing a bright orange sweatshirt with the pistol grip of his handgun hanging out of the front pocket.

McNeil said the subject then left the store and then the parking lot in his vehicle, but he returned about 10 minutes later. At that time, the prosecutor said, there was “no indication” that he still had the handgun.

But as the subject was sitting in his car next to a gas pump, the surveillance video captured three individuals approaching the driver’s side door. One of them appeared to engage in a struggle with the man in the car, the top half of their body entering the window.

Then, the video displayed, the three individuals backed away from the car. An arm appeared to reach out of the driver’s side window and fire a handgun at the other subjects.

One of those subjects, identified in a grand jury indictment as Aundele Burwell II, sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg, McNeil said. The surveillance video captured Burwell falling to the ground on the edge of the parking lot.

Early testified Monday that he sustained a single gunshot wound to his arm. After the shootout ended, the video showed the vehicle fleeing the scene.

When police arrived, McNeil said, they found multiple cartridge casings in the parking lot. The prosecutor said it appears at least three firearms were involved in the shooting.

Police recovered Early’s car, a silver Ford Focus, a few days later. When police took him into custody, McNeil said, the 22-year-old admitted to being at the gas station but not to having a firearm.

Early’s attorney, Kevin Gick, said that while his client “shouldn’t have had that” firearm in his sweatshirt pocket, he had been on probation for two years with “no issues.”

Gick also said Early was “very concerned for his own safety” the night of the shooting, arguing that the speed with which he left the parking lot indicates that he wanted to “get the heck out of there.”

Judge David Carson said that while Early seems like “a nice young man,” he has “a heck of a record.” The judge said carrying a firearm in public with suspended jail time over your head “is just something you can’t do.”

Carson found that Early posed a danger to the public and denied his bond request. Early’s trial is set for Nov. 16.