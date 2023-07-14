A judge sentenced a Roanoke man to 32 years in prison Friday for killing a woman whose body was found a year ago in Belmont Park.

Richard Colon Quarles, 27, was indicted in August on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges in connection with the July 22, 2022 death of 37-year-old Leeann Amber Haun.

Police said last year that officers responded at about 4:20 a.m. that day to "a suspicious situation" at the park on Montrose Avenue Southeast. There, they found Haun, who was unresponsive. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced her dead.

No suspects were located at the park and police did not immediately make an arrest. But Chief Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said Friday that investigators interviewed some people on the shooting scene who were able to identify Quarles. When police interviewed him, he admitted to the crime.

McNeil said Haun died from a gunshot wound to the head, but "the weapon was never recovered."

"He was angered by something that she did, and he just snapped and shot her and later admitted to it," McNeil said. "He had ditched the weapon by the time [police] caught up to him."

The prosecutor said the shooting wasn't the result of a domestic situation, although investigators believe Quarles and Haun knew each other. McNeil said both of them could have been classified as transients.

Quarles' trial was originally scheduled for Tuesday. But he pleaded no contest Friday in Roanoke Circuit Court to both charges and was sentenced in accordance with a plea agreement, the Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Office said in a press release.

On the murder charge, the court sentenced Quarles to 50 years in prison, suspended after he serves 29. On the firearm use charge, he was sentenced to three years, the mandatory minimum sentence for that offense according to Virginia law.

The two sentences will run consecutively, for a total 53 years suspended after Quarles serves 32.