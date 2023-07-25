The Roanoke teenager convicted earlier this year on shooting-related charges was sentenced Tuesday to serve five years.

A Roanoke Circuit Court jury found Nashawn Devion Smith, now 19, guilty in April of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both charges are connected to a shooting that occurred Oct. 30, 2021, at a convenience store on Eighth Street Northwest.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Dietz said Tuesday that the October 2021 shooting victim, Tevin K. Kahan, was not cooperative with the prosecution. He said several requests to have Kahan testify in court were not answered.

Judge Christopher Clemens said the case may be one of the first almost entirely based on video evidence to result in a felony conviction in the Roanoke court.

In his sentencing argument, Smith's attorney, Patrick Kenney, said that Smith was just 17 years old when the shooting occurred, but the commonwealth chose to try him as an adult.

"That cannot be underscored enough," Kenney said.

The attorney also said the shooting was Smith's first violent felony conviction. According to Virginia's online court case information system, Smith had previously been charged in connection with a December 2020 shooting but was found not guilty by a Roanoke jury.

But Dietz said the October 2021 shooting was an act of "senseless gun violence" that "took place for no reason." The prosecutor said Smith's sentence needed "to provide the commonwealth with a sense of security."

Kenney argued that a three-year sentence, the mandatory minimum sentence on the firearm use charge according to Virginia law, would be "a significant wake-up call" for Smith and a "sufficient" sentence.

But Dietz said Smith's sentence needed to send a message to the community.

"We're not going to tolerate this kind of behavior," the prosecutor said.

"One case doesn't fix the problem," Clemens said. "There just has to be a punishment that fits what you've done."

The judge sentenced Smith to 10 years in prison, suspended after he serves two, on the malicious wounding charge. On the firearm use charge, Smith was sentenced to the three-year mandatory minimum.

Clemens added that once Smith is released, he will spend two years on probation. He is to have no contact with Kahan or possess any firearms.