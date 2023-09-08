After an Aug. 16 meeting between Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash and more than 30 local clergy members, one pastor suggested calling for a ceasefire with hopes of putting an end to the continuing violence in the city.

“It was birthed from an idea that I got from the movie ‘Barbershop,’ as a matter of fact,” the Rev. Thomas Harper of Central Baptist Church said Friday. “People inside the barber shop were dealing with their own issues, but yet they had one common purpose, and that was to make it each day without somebody being killed. And that should be our purpose.”

About two weeks ago, Hash introduced the idea to other city leaders, and during a press conference Friday morning, he announced the launch of the city’s “Ceasefire: Victory in the Valley” initiative.

“Together we can amplify our voices and ensure that the right message reaches our community that there is still hope,” Hash said. “This initiative will provide resources and support to law enforcement agencies, including increased community outreach programs.”

The initiative, which has invited businesses and organizations to don T-shirts, posters and signs bearing the ceasefire call, is intended to last 30 days. But Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, who also chairs the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, said he hopes it lasts much longer than that.

“Our hope convicts us to call on our beloved city to bring about a ceasefire and a victory in our valley. Not just a 30-day ceasefire, but a permanent ceasefire,” Cobb said.

Hash said that it takes money to make things happen. At the close of the press conference, InFirst Federal Credit Union announced two $2,000 donations to the sheriff’s office.

“I encourage more businesses to get involved. Businesses have a second bottom line, and you don’t see it on paper. It’s about building better communities. That’s our job,” said Mark Hudzik, the bank’s CEO. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this.”

“If you need the funds and the resources, there’s plenty of resources around us right now that will support our churches getting back to the foundation on what the church was built on,” Hash said. “We told our pastors, ‘Your voice is louder than what you believe.’”

“I want you to not throw in the towel. Keep going. Keep believing,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. “None of us want our city to be captivated by this gun violence, and so I’m asking everybody to commit to taking at least one action over the next 30 days to help gun violence in our city.”

Lea encouraged residents to contact elected state officials, share their voices on social media platforms and volunteer with the Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma, or RESET, team. Cobb encouraged residents to contact a local pastor or local mental health providers if they are struggling.

“If we don’t care for and love ourselves, we can’t care for or love anybody else,” the vice mayor said. “Talk with your family and those you love about gun safety. Safely securing and storing any gun will save lives.”

Cobb said free gun locks are available through Roanoke City Public Schools, the Roanoke Police Department and the sheriff’s office. He also asked residents to find help if they’re struggling to control their anger.

“If the anger is so intense, find a healthy way to treat that. Find an anger management support group or someone you can talk to,” Cobb said. “And for each of us, when we are angry or in the heat of a moment of conflict, it is absolutely critical to the degree that we can, to step away, take a deep breath and reconsider the choice we are about to make. Our choice can activate love or it can cause harm.”

Acting Police Chief Jerry Stokes acknowledged that the city has had a violent year, with 23 homicides reported to date. He said the police department is working with state and federal authorities to arrest people who are “carrying guns illegally on our streets.”

“But that’s not the only thing that’s going to work. We’re not going to arrest our way out of this,” Stokes said. “I think through these pastors, through this initiative, we can prevent violent incidents from occurring, and we will be a much better community than we are today.”

“We have energy today, but do we have energy tomorrow?” Capt. Jennifer Boswell with the police department’s community engagement team asked. “My challenge to you, to everyone here, is what are you going to do tomorrow? What will you do in 30 days? What will you do in 60 days, and even a year from now?”

At recent community forums hosted by the police department, Boswell, other officers and city leaders have sought resident feedback and RESET volunteers.

“It’s a small part, but it’s a part. It gives us purpose. If you’re not sure where to start, that’s a start,” Boswell said. “As you leave this rally this morning, do some homework. What’s your next step?”

The Rev. Preston Tyler of Hill Street Baptist Church said that each day the city goes without a gun violence incident can count as a victory. But everyone has to participate.

“We need barbers. We need beauticians. We need teachers. We need government officials. We need police officers. We need pastors. We need people in the pews,” Tyler said. “We’re not looking for 30 days. We’re looking for eternity. But we’re going to start at 30. Move to 60. Move to 120. Because we know we can do it. But we got to do it together.”

“It takes each of us, and there’s some great ideas, some great minds in this valley that need to be heard,” Harper said. “And I hope this gives you an opportunity to get your idea heard.”

Rita Joyce, co-founder of Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, or FEDUP, said the nonprofit visits with victims families after shooting incidents.

“This ceasefire, this victory has got to happen. Because I don’t want to visit another family,” Joyce said. “These families need help. Because hurt people, hurt people.”

Photos: Roanoke leaders start 'Ceasefire' initiative