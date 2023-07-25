A judge said Tuesday that he was satisfied that Christiana Leigh Justice did not intend to kill her 1-year-old son with an overdose of methadone — but that nonetheless, she was guilty of the toddler's murder.

Back in Roanoke County Circuit Court to be formally convicted of felony murder and child abuse or neglect, and to be sentenced, Justice, 37, wept as she said that she still did not understand what occurred on Oct. 21, 2021, when her son died. At the time, Justice told police and rescue workers that her son had been sick and that she gave him an antibiotic left over from a previous illness.

But lab tests later found that the residue left in the medicine bottle contained 10 times more methadone than antibiotic. Justice was prescribed methadone for years to combat a heroin addiction, attorneys said.

On Tuesday, Justice apologized to the father of her child, who was incarcerated when the boy died, and said that she was supposed to protect their son. "I'm so sorry. … I failed," Justice said.

Judge James Swanson sentenced Justice to a total of 25 years in prison, to be suspended after she serves 13 years. He said that the circumstances of the case justified going below sentencing guidelines that called for a term of incarceration between 15 years and one month and 25 years and three months.

Justice also is to be supervised by the probation office for five years after her release.

The judge reflected that no decision of his could reverse the "far too early loss of an innocent life."

"These cases are impossible," Swanson said, then added, "The case requires disposition and that's my function."

At a bench trial in March, Swanson concluded that the evidence supported guilty verdicts on the murder and abuse charges. But he held off actually declaring a conviction until Tuesday.

Felony murder is a charge that alleges that a killing occurred during the commission of a separate felony, in this case the child abuse and neglect.

On Tuesday, as at the trial, Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Holohan highlighted the discrepancy between a medical examiner's finding and Justice's account of her son's death.

Justice told police that she gave her son Jireh medicine as she put him to bed at night, that he was alive and crying around sunrise, and that she found him silent and cold as she got ready for work that morning. But a medical examiner concluded that Jireh had to have died the night before, closer to the time he was given the methadone, because his supper was undigested and his body too cold for death to have occurred just before medics reached him.

Holohan noted that in a 2015 Bedford County case, Justice was found guilty of endangering some of her other children by driving while intoxicated with them in the car. He suggested that she put Jireh's time of death later than it actually happened because she knew she had given him methadone, perhaps to keep the child quiet, and wanted to make it less obvious the drug caused the boy's death.

Whatever happened, Justice showed "gross, wanton, reckless" disregard for her son's health in exposing him to methadone, the prosecutor said.

"An exhausted mother who made a simple mistake, that's not what this case is," Holohan said.

Defense attorney Suzanne Moushegian, of Salem, said that Justice's anguish had been obvious from the recording of her 911 call in 2021 on through to Tuesday's hearing. The loss of her son was a greater punishment than any prison sentence," Moushegian said.

Speaking through tears to the judge, Justice said, "It doesn't matter how much time the court decides to give me. I wish that I could give up all my time so that Jireh was still alive."