Two men were found dead in the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot in Roanoke County Friday morning, police said.

Officers and fire-EMS personnel responded to the parking lot on Catawba Valley Road (Virginia 311) at about 6 a.m., county police said in a press release. There, they found "two deceased males."

"This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time," police said. "Police believe there is no danger to the public."

The parking lot is a hub for Appalachian Trail hikers. Police said that, as they conduct their investigation, parking in the lot "will be reduced."

However, access to the trail remains open.

"Hikers are encouraged to make use of the McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle," which operates from park-and-ride lot off of Interstate 81's exit 140, police said.

Visit mcafeeshuttle.com for more information.