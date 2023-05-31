Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The tragic murder-suicide that claimed two family members' lives last week occurred when the father shot his son, then himself, Roanoke County police said Wednesday.

Two hikers found the bodies of 17-year-old Christian "Chris" Lambert and 62-year-old Lewis James "Jimmy" Lambert Jr. at about 6 a.m. Friday in the McAfee Knob trailhead parking lot off Catawba Valley Drive (Virginia 311).

"At this stage of the police investigation, it appears that Lewis Lambert killed the male juvenile then committed suicide," Roanoke County police said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Police also confirmed that "Lewis Lambert was a person of interest in an arson investigation" in the city of Roanoke.

Lewis Lambert's home and another residence caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Friday, hours before he and his adoptive son were found dead.

"The Roanoke County Police Department is working alongside the Roanoke city arson investigators to provide them with any and all evidence collected from the scene to assist in their investigation," Roanoke County police said.

Chris Lambert, who worked at Roanoke's Texas Roadhouse restaurant, was set to graduate next week from Patrick Henry High School.