Just hours after the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office launched the city’s latest gun violence prevention initiative, family and friends gathered to remember the city’s latest victim.

Deonteiz “Nunu” N. Turner, 24, died Sept. 2, his mother Dominique Turner confirmed Thursday. She described him as funny, loving and giving.

“He liked to joke around a lot,” the mother said in an interview. “My birthday last year, I thought he forgot, because he didn’t give me no gift. But he came in like 9:30 at night, him and all his friends came in with a whole bunch of gifts for me. Everybody had a gift for me. He had balloons and everything.”

At McCadden Park, where his mother said Turner and his friends often gathered for cookouts, they gathered once more to pray, light candles, encourage each other and release balloons into the sky.

“Long live NuNu!” vigil goers shouted as red, gold, silver and black balloons drifted above the park Friday evening.

Turner’s mother said police didn’t notify her about the fatal shooting until about four hours after it happened. She had just returned home from grocery shopping when they knocked on her door.

“They came in, asked me to sit down, and they told me that he was involved in an incident,” she said. “They was very helpful, but they wanted to search his room.”

A search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court this week says that a search of Turner’s room turned four firearms, ammunition, a cellphone and “a large zip lock bag containing individually wrapped green leaf material.”

Three weeks before Turner’s death, 16-year-old Jamar A. Muse was one of two juveniles shot in the 100 block of Patton Avenue Northwest. He died at the hospital. The regional medical examiner’s office confirmed in an email Tuesday that a “gunshot wound to the back” caused his death.

Muse’s grandmother, Patricia Ann Dennis, confirmed he was a Patrick Henry High School student. She said he loved rap music, swimming, basketball and football.

“I’m still looking for him to come through the door,” Dennis said in an interview Friday. “My alarm goes off on my phone every morning at seven o’clock, when I usually get him up for school. And it’s hard. I’ve had Jamar since he was a baby. And I miss him.”

Dominique Turner said her son is survived by a 1-year-old daughter and two brothers, aged 23 and 21. She said her youngest son was home when police came to notify her of his oldest brother’s death.

“They’re taking it pretty hard,” she said. “I have my good days and my bad days.”

Dennis said that while Muse’s death occurred nearly a month ago, it feels like it was yesterday.

“The hurt is still there and I don’t know how to accept it,” the grandmother said. “I lived my life, but Jamar didn’t have a chance to get a job, to fill out the application, to see a smile on a baby’s face, to get married, to have a relationship. He didn’t see none of these things. He didn’t get to see it. And my heart goes out to all these families that have lost a child.”

Dennis said the city needs to put more police officers where crimes are committed.

“Every single week somebody is getting hurt. Where’s it going to end? And they’re all Afro-American kids. I hate to say it, but that’s the way it seems,” she said. “These parties are going to be on weekends. Stop the liquor stores from opening up at certain times at night. Charge these grown people if they’re having parties with minors under the age of 21. Start charging them. Make them pay a price. Let the police handle it, if they can. Don’t wait until somebody laying out on the sidewalk bleeding out.”