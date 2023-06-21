Grieving the loss of a loved one to gun violence is a life-long process. But for Nickalas Lee's family, the month of June, Gun Violence Awareness Month, is particularly challenging.

"June is tough for us," his sister, Brandy Campbell, told Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission Tuesday. "Nickalas was born, died, graduated, adopted, all of those things in the month of June."

On June 2, 2017, Lee graduated from Patrick Henry High School. On June 15, he was "shot and killed by gang here in Roanoke," Campbell said. "He was one week shy of his 18th birthday."

Lee was one of 12 people to die from a gunshot wound in Roanoke in 2017, according to Roanoke Times reports. Since then, gun violence in the city has increased.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman presented data during his annual report to city council Tuesday afternoon that indicated there were 8 fatal shootings in 2018, eleven in 2019, eleven in 2020, 15 in 2021 and 17 in 2022.

From 2021 to 2022, "we had a 22% increase in violent crime, which includes aggravated assault, domestic aggravated assault, homicide rate and robbery," Roman said. "This is the phenomenon that we are seeing across our country."

But the chief said that when the first five months of 2022 are compared to the first five months of 2023, some crimes are on the decline, including rape, robbery and motor vehicle theft.

"This is really the result of hard work, not just of the department, but all of the efforts that we have going through the city," Roman said. "It will take time to see the benefits, and I believe that we're beginning to see those benefits."

Notably on the rise so far in 2023 are traffic citations. In April, police wrote 879 traffic summons. The same month last year, they wrote 500. Roman attributed the rise to the additional officers that were placed in the traffic division "towards the middle of March."

Roman also presented gun seizure and theft data to council. From 2021 to 2022, while gun thefts increased in all four city quadrants, there was an 85% increase in guns stolen in or from the city's southwest zone. The chief said the increase may have to do with unsecured firearms in vehicles.

"Properly securing a firearm does not necessarily mean tucking it under the seat of your vehicle where no one can see it. It means locking your firearm up in a certified locking mechanism, perhaps in your residence, so no one can get to it," Roman said. "That education piece still continues. It's something that our department focuses on all the time, to include passing out gun safety locks."

The commission heard Tuesday from David Harrison, a retired attorney who works with the American Bar Association on gun violence reduction efforts. He said the commission should recommend to council that it include firearm safe storage proposals in its upcoming legislative package.

Harrison said two bills to 1) require safe storage of firearms by gun owners, and 2) prohibit firearms being left in an unlocked and unattended motor vehicle, were introduced to the General Assembly during its last session but died in a House of Delegates committee.

"The challenge in the General Assembly is to get a bill out of committee, to get it to the floor," Harrison said.

Commissioner Stacey Sheppard said presenting legislators with testimonies from Roanoke victims and survivors might help get bills passed.

"Those are those stories that really pull on the heart strings," Sheppard said. "Now is the time to maybe start talking to our families and seeing if they're willing. I know one that's been very passionate about change and making sure that no one else has access to a gun so that a little one can pick it up. I think that might make or break our success."

Campbell told the commission her family's story of loss during its Tuesday evening meeting, detailing the mental and financial challenges they faced at the hospital, in counseling and in court. She said Lee's friends organized a candlelight vigil shortly after he died, and one of the the shooters showed up.

"Of course, he didn't say, 'I'm the shooter, but he was bold enough to go, and that shows a lack of remorse," Campbell said. "How did he get to be there, that he would show such a lack of remorse to show up where kids are grieving of a boy that he had just shot and murdered?"

Every Father's Day, Campbell said she grieves for the families of the four men convicted in relation to Lee's death, who together left behind 11 children.

"I think about my dad, and he's my focus," she said. "But I think about our community and that 11 children, that their dads are imprisoned by their own choices, their choices to be gang leaders, their choices to the gang members. Whatever the circumstances are, they chose to pull the trigger that night."

Campbell said projects initiated through the commission, like a youth talent show and a public portrait art project, have provided healing for her family.

"I'm trying real hard to forgive the city and move forward. And one of the ways I can do that is put Nickalas's name as many places as I can so that I never forget, and so that I can enjoy my city again," she said. "We have music, art, food. We have a lot to offer. But we also have a gang problem."