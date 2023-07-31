Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 last year, the Roanoke Police Department reported 19 homicides. The city reported 2023’s 20th homicide Sunday, with five months left in the calendar year.

Interim Chief Jerry Stokes said during a press conference Monday afternoon—the latest in what have been several over the city’s continued gun violence—that seven of those homicides occurred in July. Three occurred in the last week. Only one of those seven cases has been closed by an arrest.

On July 10, 22-year-old James “JJ” R. Griffin III was shot in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road Northwest. Police charged Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, 18, of Roanoke with second-degree murder in connection with his death.

Robertson was arraigned in Roanoke General District Court on July 12, according to the state online court case information system. His next court date is set for Aug. 11.

Griffin’s father, James R. Griffin Jr., said that he hopes his son gets the justice he deserves.

“There’s so many questions that are going unanswered. But I’m glad that you have somebody in custody. There are so many cases in our neighborhood that go unsolved,” Griffin Jr. said. “But at least I know that person’s off the street. You can’t hurt anybody else over something stupid.”

Police identified July’s other six homicide victims during Monday’s press conference at the city police station. Seven photographs, accompanied by names and the dates of their deaths, were taped to a wall as Stokes, Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb made statements.

“Each of these is someone’s family member. And we certainly need the public’s assistance with these cases so we can bring justice for those families,” Stokes said. “It’s unacceptable that a few individuals who continue to choose to hurt others in this community are causing our community members to live in fear.”

On July 3, Brandi Campbell and Robert Moorman were found dead in an apartment in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest. Campbell’s roommate Mike Dennis told The Roanoke Times that he found Campbell with blood on and around her head in the living room floor and Moorman under a blanket in a bedroom.

On July 4, Paul Wortham, known to his friends as Jay Wright, was put into a coma after someone pushed him to his apartment foyer’s floor and he hit his head. His friend Cary Leeth told the Roanoke Times that he died at the hospital about eight days later.

And at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Tequane Sanders was shot and killed in the 600 block of King George Avenue Southwest. Police said first responders found him inside a vehicle. Stokes said Monday that no additional information about that incident could be released.

“At this time, we don’t believe any of these incidents are directly related to each other but certainly they’re going investigations at this point and detectives are following all those leads as they come in to determine exactly what occurred,” Stokes said.

“We’ve never had a week like this in Roanoke, and I’ve been on council for 20 years,” Lea said. “There’s a direct correlation between poverty and involvement in crime. But there’s no excuse. I personally don’t buy the fact. Poverty has its place, but because you don’t have this or that, you don’t need to take a gun and take somebody’s life.”

Griffin Jr. said his son had dreams of working in sports medicine. The father said Griffin had graduated from Winston-Salem State University and recently began taking courses through Virginia Western Community College.

Griffin had always enjoyed and participated in sports, beginning with recreational football at the age of five, his father said, and then on to William Fleming High School’s football team as a student.

“He had a smile that would light up any room. He knew no strangers. He had a love of music, rap, jazz. I taught him jazz when he was very young. He played trumpet at William Fleming,” Griffin Jr. said. “I would have given my life for that boy.”

The father believes his son might have been set up.

“He didn’t have any criminal background. He had no trouble with the law. The only thing that he ever had was that one speeding ticket, and he had to do three days in jail, four days in jail. Tore him up. He was like, ‘Oh my God, Dad, I never want to do that again,’” the father said. “He was your normal, active, young adult learning life, making mistakes, and this is the mistake that cost him his life, and I want answers.”

Stokes said that in light of the recent violence, his department’s criminal investigations bureau is going to shift and reallocate its personnel “to target known offenders in our city.” One team will continue to target gang and group offenders, while a new team will patrol current violence hot spots.

“This new and the existing team will be working to make an impact by arresting those who are carrying firearms illegally or using firearms illegally in our city,” Stokes said.

“I want it to be known that if you have a gun, as the chief stated, you’re going to be arrested,” Lea said. “If you pull the trigger, I’ll do everything I can do to make sure that you are gone for a long, long time. Not just take a vacation, but gone.”

At the same time, Stokes said, the department’s community response bureau will work to respond to impacted neighborhoods and work with citizens to manage blight and environmental issues. But the city’s Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma, or RESET, team needs more volunteers.

“We greatly appreciate the work that our volunteers do and their partnership, but we know that the string of violence has taken a toll on them, as well,” Stokes said.

“Roanoke is a resilient city, and we’re capable of overcoming challenges that come our way,” Lea said. “And this is the challenge.”

Stokes said the community has to be part of the gun violence solution.

“Resorting to gun violence is not the way to resolve problems or arguments or disagreements. Tell the younger people in your life that a life of violent crime isn’t fun, exciting or cool,” he said. “It’s dangerous, scary, and they can end up in jail, or even worse, we could end up attending their funeral.”

“We have to stop killing each other,” Cobb said. “It’s unacceptable. We have to stop killing each other. Whether it’s gun violence, or overdoses, or doing harm to anyone in our community. It is all unacceptable. Every person is a valued part of our community. And every life is precious and fragile.”