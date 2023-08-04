A Roanoke attorney has surrendered his license to the Virginia State Bar, which was investigating complaints that he had inappropriate sexual relationships with clients.

Rob Dean, who does criminal defense work in state and federal courts, consented to having his license revoked effective July 31, according to an order from the state bar.

The revocation will likely end proceedings by the bar, which investigates disciplinary matters involving Virginia lawyers. Dean informed the bar he was aware of two cases that were pending, and acknowledged that the accusations were true.

One case involved complaints that Dean “was engaging in inappropriate sexual relationships with clients,” the order states. No additional details were provided.

An affidavit signed by Dean provides the following summary of the second case:

A woman who was the sister of the girlfriend of one of Dean’s clients met the attorney at a court hearing. Dean asked for her phone number and later suggested that they meet at his downtown Roanoke law office.

Believing that the meeting was about a possible job, the woman met with Dean twice in June 2021. At the second meeting, he offered her cash and gifts in exchange for sexual favors.

After the woman declined the offer and left the office, Dean texted her and offered to pay $1,000 for a massage.

Dean released the following statement Friday to The Roanoke Times:

“At one of the lowest moments of my career, my private life collided with the immense stress of my job, and I acted in a manner that was foolish and out of character. I recognized the need for counseling, and I have obtained help, because the risk of burnout in our profession clearly affected me.

“At the same time, I voluntarily agreed to step back from the active practice of law to rebalance and out of respect for my colleagues. I am deeply and profoundly sorry to the people who were hurt by my actions. I hope that I can earn your forgiveness as I move forward.”