Police arrested a Roanoke man Tuesday after he barricaded himself in a northwest neighborhood residence.

Rodolfo H. Benitez, 30, was charged with domestic assault in connection with the incident. Roanoke police said in a social media post that additional charges may be pending.

The barricade situation happened Tuesday morning at a residence in the 4500 block of Arcadia Drive Northwest.

There was no immediate danger to the community, and the threat was isolated to the Arcadia Drive area, according to police.

Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area while officers worked. Police said Benitez was taken into custody without incident.