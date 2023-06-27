A Roanoke man charged with shooting another man in a hotel parking lot last month was denied bond on Tuesday.

Mario Andreas Baytops, 36, faces three felony charges in connection with the May 13 incident, which city police had not previously reported to the public.

On that day at about 7:45 p.m., police responded to calls about the shooting in the Embassy Inn in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said Tuesday.

In the hotel parking lot, police found a man with a single gunshot wound to his midsection, McNeil relayed.

The injured man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries, McNeil continued. A bullet was recovered from his body.

The prosecutor said a Roanoke police investigator contacted the victim, who said he had been staying at the Embassy Inn on May 13 and had been talking to a woman who shares children with Baytops.

The victim told the investigator that Baytops shot him from Pilot Street Northwest. McNeil said surveillance footage shows Baytops approaching the hotel along Pilot Street in a Dodge Durango.

McNeil said Baytops exited the vehicle and met the victim near the corner of the parking lot. The victim said Baytops demanded to see his phone, but the he denied the request.

The prosecutor said Baytops then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the other man's direction. He got back in the Dodge and left the scene.

McNeil said the woman who shares children with Baytops confirmed the victim's testimony. She said she had plans to meet the victim at the hotel that evening.

McNeil said Baytops, a Roanoke native, has a criminal record that dates from 2008 and features various charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor, eluding, domestic assault and battery, violating a protective order, extortion, destruction of property, driving under the influence and possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

Baytops was on probation for the ammunition possession charge at the time of the May 13 shooting. McNeil said he was found guilty in 2020 and sentenced to five years in jail, suspended after serving 18 months. If convicted, Baytops faces the revocation of that suspended sentence.

Baytops' attorney, Chelesea Vaughan, said he does not pose a flight risk and had been on probation for two years with no violations prior to the shooting. She asked that he be granted bond with pretrial conditions.

But Judge David Carson said that while Baytops' record "doesn't suggest a flight risk," he was "significantly" concerned about the safety of the public and so denied the request for bond.

Baytops continues to be held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center. The shooting he's charged with was the 18th of now 21 gunfire incidents with nonfatal injuries confirmed in the city since Jan. 1.