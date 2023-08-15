A Roanoke grand jury indicted a man last week on a murder charge for a reported fatal assault that occurred in a downtown apartment foyer last month.

According to court documents, Brian Christopher Salazar, of Roanoke, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 65-year-old Paul Henry Wortham, known to his friends as Jay Wright.

Police affidavits read that early July 4, officers found Wortham in the foyer of his apartment building in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. He was bleeding from the back of his head and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel.

Officers talked to witnesses and discovered that Wortham and another man had gotten into an argument and the other man punched Wortham, who fell and hit his head, according to the affidavits. The offender left the scene but later returned and talked to detectives, according to the affidavits.

According to court documents, Wortham was taken off life support at the hospital at 6 p.m. July 13, a day before his 66th birthday. The regional medical examiner’s office has confirmed that his death was caused by “complications of blunt injuries to the head.”

Salazar’s next court date is set for Sept. 5, according to Virginia’s online court case information system.

One of Wortham’s close friends, Cary Leeth, said that while he’s glad a suspect has been arrested, he was “mildly surprised” to hear that Salazar has been charged with second-degree murder, not manslaughter.

“But I obviously don’t know what information the authorities have collected,” Leeth said Tuesday. “Whatever the outcome of the trial, it will not bring this beloved man back. Friends of Jay just want some measure of closure to this tragic death.”