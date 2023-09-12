A Roanoke man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a powerful and highly unstable explosive known as “Mother of Satan.”

Robert Wayne Wright, 29, will be sentenced later on a felony charge of having triacetone triperoxide in his home as a convicted felon.

He will face up to a year in jail.

Triacetone triperoxide can be made from ingredients that are available at retail stories and are not explosive unless they are mixed. Perhaps better known by its sinister nickname, it has been used in terrorist attacks and is “inherently dangerous and hazardous to transport and handle,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Federal authorities found about 18 grams of triacetone triperoxide stored in a blue plastic container during an Oct. 5, 2021, search of a Vinton home where Wright was living at the time.

An investigation determined that the explosive was being used to blow up rocks and tree stumps on rural land in southwest Roanoke County, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

“He was doing it for fun,” said Wright’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Christine Lee. “He’s not a terrorist or anything like that.”