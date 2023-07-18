The 23-year-old Roanoke man charged with helping a shooter get to and from a murder scene last year entered a plea agreement Tuesday.

Bryson W. Berger was arrested in February 2022 in connection with the death of 21-year-old Arnez A. Kirtley.

On Feb. 12, three females were hanging out at an apartment in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Southwest, Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said during Berger’s plea hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The females invited Kirtley over to the residence, where they all continued to hang out and drink, the prosecutor continued. Eventually, Berger was invited to bring some marijuana to the apartment.

When Berger arrived, he noticed Kirtley sitting at the kitchen table, McNeil said. Berger knew that Kirtley had “beef” with another man, Jaytwon T. Shepherd, and McNeil said that may have involved Shepherd’s sister.

Berger texted Shepherd to let him know Kirtley was there at the apartment. Shepherd replied with a text that said, “I’ve got my top round ready,” McNeil said.

Berger picked up Shepherd in his vehicle and drove him to the females’ apartment. There, McNeil said, one female answered the door for Berger, and then Shepherd “bolts” inside, “armed with a gun and wearing a mask.”

Berger told Shepherd where to find Kirtley in the kitchen, and when Kirtley and Shepherd were “face to face,” McNeil said, Shepherd fired two rounds from his gun.

The prosecutor said police never located the firearm, but two shell casings were retrieved from the scene. A forensic analysis found that they were fired from the same weapon.

McNeil also said location data from Berger and Shepherd’s phones shows that Berger picked the shooter up, took him to the apartment, and served as his getaway ride.

Police arrived on scene around 11:15 p.m. after the two men had fled. An officer administered first aid, but Kirtley died later at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. An autopsy found that a gunshot wound to the chest caused his death.

According to court records, Berger was arrested the next day. Shepherd was arrested in North Carolina about three months later.

Shepherd was sentenced last month in Roanoke Circuit Court to 43 years in prison, suspended after he serves 18, for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Berger pleaded no contest Tuesday to acting as a principal in the second-degree in the murder of Kirtley. A second charge, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, was not prosecuted in accordance with his plea agreement.

Berger’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September. He faces a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Berger told the court. “I didn’t know it was going to happen that way. We’ll talk about it more at sentencing.”

Berger’s attorney, Tony Anderson, said he and his client accepted McNeil’s summary of the evidence and found the plea agreement “fair and reasonable.”

But the defense attorney said he’d argue at sentencing that Berger went back to the apartment “with the notion that a robbery was going to occur, not a homicide.”

Judge Christopher Clemens advised Berger to cooperate with the probation officer that will be drawing up his presentence report.

“This is not a good story so far,” Clemens said.