Related to this story

Kirtley, Arnez

Kirtley, Arnez

Arnez Amir KirtleyFebruary 12, 2022Arnez Azmir Kirtley, 21, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.A funeral service will be h…

Watch Now: Related Video

China Is Rewriting The Bible So That People Serve The Communist Party