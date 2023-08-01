The Roanoke man who bit a female police officer, stole her car and crashed it in Botetourt County was sentenced to two and a half years of incarceration Monday.

Terry F. Yerkey, 43, pleaded guilty in April to two charges: grand larceny and assault of a law enforcement officer.

"I never meant anybody any harm or trouble," Yerkey said during his sentencing hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court. "It's out of character for me."

Yerkey's attorney, Seth Weston, said his client has a history of drug use and addiction and a criminal history that reflects that behavior.

Probation officer Kristen Wiggins testified that Yerkey had told her he'd been using drugs for over 20 years but "indicated that he does not want to go back to using drugs."

Wiggins said state sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence for both of Yerkey's charges between nine months and one year and 11 months.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp argued that the guidelines don't consider the type of car that was stolen, how fast Yerkey drove it and how he might have endangered members of the public.

"When someone steals a police car, it's different," Hupp said. "It must be treated differently."

Hupp said that on Aug. 26, Roanoke police Officer Cynthia Berrman responded to calls about Yerkey, who was on Williamson Road. When she got to the scene, she found him "in a state of nudeness" and "acting emphatically," Hupp said.

Berrman called for medical assistance and police back up, according to body camera footage. She stopped Yerkey, who Hupp said then attacked the officer, biting her arm. Despite her attempts to deploy her taser, Yerkey removed her from the vehicle and drove off, striking a citizen's vehicle as he pulled away from the scene.

Hupp said Yerkey headed down Williamson Road with the patrol car's lights active. He continued at a "high rate of speed," crossing double-yellow lines and running stop signs, until he crashed the vehicle in Botetourt County.

"That kind of behavior is incredibly dangerous," Hupp said. "We have to respond appropriately."

The prosecutor said that on that night, Yerkey's drug problem "wasn't just his own."

"He took his personal problem and made it everyone else's," Hupp said. "That's not OK."

Hupp recommended Yerkey receive a 10-year sentence for both charges, suspended after he serves five. He argued that sentence would allow time for Yerkey to recover "so that his issues do not become those of the city anymore."

Weston argued that Hupp was asking the court to consider evidence not related to the charges Yerkey was facing, calling the argument "unconstitutional."

"This is what the commonwealth agreed to sentence him on," Weston said.

The defense attorney also noted that Yerkey was on drugs at the time of the offense that "made him act literally out of his mind."

Weston presented body camera footage in which a second officer, Kim Adams, briefly describes Yerkey's arrest. Adams had deployed her police dog and ordered it to bite Yerkey.

But she tells other officers she pulled her dog away from the scuffle "because the other officers were pounding him," Weston said.

Weston also presented body camera footage that was recorded at the hospital, where Yerkey was still "not in his right mind." While on a gurney, he said, "I don't know what happened," and later asked, "Did I hurt anybody?"

The defense attorney argued that the state guidelines suggested an appropriate sentence.

"He is not a repeat offender," Weston said. "This is clearly a one off. A drug-induced one off."

"I don't think you knew what was going on," Judge David Carson to Yerkey, but added, "I cannot help but be concerned about what you did."

He sentenced Yerkey to three years of incarceration on the grand larceny charge, suspended after he serves one year. On the officer assault charge, he was sentenced to three years suspended after one year and six months.

Once released from incarceration, Carson said Yerkey will spend one year on supervised probation. During that time, he is to comply with any treatments recommended by his probation officer. If he violates the terms of his probation, Carson said his suspended sentence may be imposed.

"You will have the keys to your own cell in that respect," the judge said. "I don't want to see you back here."

Yerkey's driver's license was also suspended for 60 days.