The Roanoke man who was convicted this spring of shooting and killing a former city council member’s relative was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday.

A jury found John-Bayleigh D. Smith, 23, guilty in May of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 46-year-old Clayton T. Williams.

Williams and Smith had argued with each other on previous occasions, but on that day, after the men appeared to exchange words, Smith fired his handgun in Williams’ direction, striking him six times, including four times in or near his back.

Williams was brother-in-law to Robert Jeffrey Jr., a former Roanoke City Council member.

City Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Patterson said Wednesday that state sentencing guidelines recommended Smith be sentenced between about 13 years and 21 years and eight months.

The prosecution asked the court to consider a 30-year sentence, “due to the brutal nature of this crime, lack of any remorse shown by the defendant, and the lack of any justifiable reason for the murder,” the city commonwealth’s attorney office said in a press release.

Smith’s attorney, Patrick Kenney, argued for a sentence near the lower end of the state guidelines, the press release continued.

But Judge David Carson sentenced Smith to 22 years on the murder charge and three years on the firearm charge for a total of 25 years — more than three years above the state guidelines.

“In pronouncing the sentence above what the guidelines recommended, Judge Carson stated that he aimed to punish the defendant for the murder as well as deter such senseless gun violence,” the press release read.

None of those 25 years were suspended. Patterson called that rare.

“We’re happy with the sentence. We feel justice was done,” Patterson said. “We feel it’s an appropriate punishment for this crime.”

Patterson said Smith didn’t testify during Wednesday’s proceedings but apologized to members of Williams’ family when given one last opportunity to address the courtroom.