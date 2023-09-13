A Roanoke woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to a fatal shooting that happened in the back seat of a silver Mercedes.

Armonie Alize Gunn, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 25-year-old Mahdi H. Holland.

As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 23 years in prison, according to Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil.

Early on Aug. 20, 2022, the Mercedes arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver told a security guard that his friend, later identified as Holland, had been shot multiple times.

Holland was rushed into surgery, but died a short time later.

The driver of the car fled — leaving police to begin an investigation with “basically zero leads and zero evidence,” a news release from the prosecutor’s office stated.

Later that day, the Mercedes was found on Delta Drive Northwest with a significant amount of blood inside, as well as shell casings and several bullet holes.

After a monthslong investigation, homicide detectives determined that the murder happened as the car was being driven on Melrose Avenue Northwest. The driver and a passenger identified Gunn as the shooter, saying both she and Holland were in the back seat at the time, according to the news release.

Police recovered video surveillance that showed Gunn being dropped off from the Mercedes at her apartment. Detectives then obtained a warrant to search the apartment, finding ballistic evidence that linked her to the crime scene.

There was no clear evidence of a motive, McNeil said, other than an argument between Gunn and Holland.

Gunn was arrested in February, and has remained in custody since. Her attorney, Neil Horn, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

“Although the victim’s family is incredibly distraught by the loss of their loved one, they were ultimately supportive of the resolution of the case,” the news release stated. “All parties realized that the cooperation of the witnesses inside the car could potentially present a challenge in the prosecution of this case.”