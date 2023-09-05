Roanoke police are worried that an 81-year-old man with dementia who went missing may be suffering from dehydration.

James “Jim” Smith was reportedly last seen at about 1:50 a.m. Monday at his residence in the 1800 block of Orange Avenue Northwest.

“Mr. Smith is an elderly man who has potentially been in the elements for more than 24 hours,” police Capt. Andrew Pulley said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “It’s going to get hot again today, and we’re really worried about his safety and his well-being. We need to find them as quickly as we can.”

Police were called about Smith’s disappearance about 30 to 45 minutes after he had wandered from his home, Pulley said Tuesday. Officers and a number of partners from the community immediately began a search.

Pulley said Bedford County Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds tracked Smith to the northwest intersection of Orange Avenue and 11th Street.

“Usually, when a bloodhound just stops tracking and loses the scent, it indicates to us that there’s a strong possibility that a vehicle may have picked up Mr. Smith,” Pulley said. “If you’re the person that picked up somebody in the early morning hours of Monday morning to try and help them, thank you, but what we need from you is to contact us. You’re not in any trouble. But we’d like for you to tell us where you took him.”

The captain said Smith is a Black male who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Police believe he was also barefoot.

“We’ve engaged in foot patrols, bike patrols, our UTV patrols and our vehicles to try and locate Mr. Smith. What we’ve done so far hasn’t located Mr. Smith, but we remain optimistic,” Pulley said.

The captain asked Roanoke residents to check their cars, storage buildings and garages for the missing man.

“We’re really worried that maybe Mr. Smith in his confused state has gone somewhere to seek shelter, and it’s not obvious for us to find him,” Pulley said. “Dehydration really manifests itself with even more confusion on top of the dementia. If you locate him, think you locate him, call 911. I don’t care what jurisdiction you’re in. Anybody with fire and EMS would be more than happy to come out and assist.”

Pulley said Smith used to live in the Gainsboro area and is familiar with the alleys and pathways there.

“With the dementia that we believe he has, we believe he may have reverted back to his younger years when he was running around in that area. That’s a possibility of a place that we’d like for you to help us search,” Pulley said.

Smith also once worked for Roanoke City Public Schools. Pulley said police are working with the school district as part of the search efforts.

“We’ve encountered Mr. Smith at the old school administration building,” Pulley said. “That was also his junior high school when he was coming up through grade school. His high school is what we know as Lucy Addison Middle School right now. That was his high school. He has been seen in that area in the past, and we found him in that area before.”

Pulley said when Smith has wandered on previous occasions, police were “able to locate him in a relatively short amount of time,” Pulley said. “This is the longest that he’s been away from home that we haven’t been able to find him.”

Smith used to be enrolled in Roanoke’s Project Lifesaver program, which equips people with cognitive conditions with location tracking devices. But Pulley said Smith was “not a cooperative participant.”

“He would remove his tracker multiple times, throw them away, lose them,” Pulley said. “The family, in conjunction with the sheriff’s office and the police department, felt that it was probably not going to be helpful for him to stay on that program. He was aware of it, but for whatever reason, he just didn’t like that device.”

The public is asked to call 911 with information about Smith.