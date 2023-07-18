A person was shot in northwest Roanoke late Monday, according to the city Police Department.

Officers found the injured person inside a car near Gilmer Road Northwest and Gainsboro Avenue Northwest shortly after 11 p.m., police said in a news release.

Those officers “immediately administered first aid to control bleeding” until Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel arrived, the release continues.

The victim, whose gunshot wound was not life-threatening, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Police said they determined the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Liberty Road Northwest. No arrests have been made, as their “investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.”

If you know something about the shooting incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is properly sent. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The shooting is the 23rd confirmed gunfire incident to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1.