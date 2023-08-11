Roanoke police announced Friday that department detectives are investigating the January death of an infant as a homicide.

The announcement brings the total number of confirmed homicides reported in the city in 2023 to 21. At this time in 2022, there were 12.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30 to a 911 call about “an unresponsive juvenile at a residence” in the 600 block of Morrill Avenue Southeast, the department said in a press release.

Officers found a female infant inside a home in that area and “immediately began rendering aid,” the release continued.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took the child to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she died “a short time later,” police said.

The regional medical examiner’s officer performed a full autopsy of the infant due to her age, police said.

Roanoke officers received that full report at the end of April. The medical examiner had determined that the child’s death was a homicide.

Detectives with the Roanoke department’s special victims unit “interviewed the infant’s caretakers, reviewed medical records from the child’s birth until her death, and closely examined evidence collected at the scene of the incident,” the release continued.

The detectives found that the child’s injuries had not been caused by an accident, police said. They determined the incident was “criminal in nature and would be investigated as a homicide.”

Police said Friday that “all potential suspects have been identified and have spoken with police,” but no charges have been placed against anyone in connection with their investigation.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to talk to Roanoke police. You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The infant’s death was the fifth homicide to occur in January and in 2023. About week before that fatal incident, a 4-year-old girl died after sustaining serious injuries at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue Southwest.

Jonathan S. Anderson, 32, of Roanoke has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with that child’s death. He was released from jail on a $50,000 secured bond in February. His jury trial is set for September.