Roanoke law enforcement and government leaders spoke Monday about efforts to curb a recent surge in gun violence incidents, all of which occurred during late night or early morning hours and involved teenagers.

City police said during a press conference that four males between the ages of 15 and 19 were either injured or killed in a series of three shootings over the weekend.

“A young man was shot and killed on Melrose Avenue Northwest early Saturday morning. Two young men were shot at a business on Hershberger Road Northwest, approximately an hour after the homicide on Saturday morning,” Deputy Chief David Morris said. “Last night, a young man was shot and killed inside a residence on 18th Street Northwest.”

That most recent shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Police were summoned by a 911 call to the 700 block of 18th Street.

There, officers found “an unresponsive juvenile male victim inside a residence with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds,” police said in a press release. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel declared the teenager dead on the scene.

Police also found “property damage to the outside of the residence that is consistent with a shooting,” but did not locate any suspects or make any arrests.

No additional details were shared by police Monday about the shooting investigations, which Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes said were still ongoing. He confirmed that no suspects were in custody as of Monday afternoon.

“We are following every lead that comes in to our department. In addition to our detectives working diligently on these investigations, we have requested assistance from the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Stokes said.

Police originally reported that the male that died after the shooting on Melrose Avenue and one of the males injured in the Hershberger Road incident were legal adults.

But Morris said, “They were still teenagers. Please keep their families of these young men in your thoughts. Whether their loved ones were injured or lost a life, their lives have been changed significantly.”

Stokes said the city’s Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma, or RESET, team will walk through the neighborhoods impacted by the weekend’s violence, direct them to available resources and “solicit information.”

“If you see something or know something, even if it’s a small piece, we need to have that information,” the deputy chief said.

The shootings all occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Roanoke’s city council approved changes to an existing youth curfew earlier this month in hope of keeping kids safe while school is out for the summer.

“This was the exact cause of concern that we had, especially those who are 16 and younger, about safety, and being out at certain hours of the night,” Mayor Sherman Lea said on Monday. “I’m sure council...will be saddened to see that 15 year olds are involved in this. But we have to keep working.”

Stokes said the new curfew goes into effect on July 1. It requires youth 13 or younger to stay inside after 10 p.m. on weekdays. Youth ages 14, 15 and 16 have to stay inside after 11 p.m. on weekdays.

Summer programs through the city, schools and churches have been organized to keep youth off the street, too. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said that the surge of juvenile-involved shootings doesn’t mean those programs aren’t working.

“I think they’re very effective,” Cobb said. “Not knowing the full extent of why these incidents occurred, because the investigation is underway, it’s hard for any of us, I think, to determine what the factors are. But the communication of these programs has been very robust. And I believe that as many people as possible have access to these programs. We’re always open for ways to expand and increase that information. But I don’t think these [incidents] convey or take away from the effectiveness of the summer programs that are underway.”

Stokes said one of the young men injured or killed over the weekend “had been offered services, had been a bit engaged with some of those services.”

“Unfortunately, we were having some difficulty with follow-through,” Stokes said. “One can certainly imagine, had there been some follow-through by the young man, that maybe he wouldn’t be in the place where he is today. That’s why it’s very important that we get those services to people.”

The police department made an arrest in every homicide that occurred in the city between Jan. 1 and the month of May, including two killings that were not caused by firearms. Three homicides, all shootings, have occurred in the month of June. Police have reported no arrests in those cases.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re not making progress, that we won’t make an arrest,” Stokes said. “Sure, it’s always best to quickly make an arrest on an incident like this. That’s what our goal is, and detectives are actively working those cases. I wouldn’t say they’re cold or anything like that. We are progressing on those investigations and we certainly anticipate that we’ll close those, as well.”

If you know something about the weekend’s shootings, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text to 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is sent properly. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Cobb said a variety of local trauma resources are available to members of the community experiencing tragedies.