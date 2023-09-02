Roanoke police reported the city's 19th fatal shooting and 23rd homicide of 2023 Saturday afternoon.

One man died after he was shot and his vehicle ran into a "detatched storage building in the area," police said in a press release.

The city's 911 call center told police about the crash shortly before 2:30 p.m. Officers went to the scene in the 1600 block of Aspen Street Northwest.

Inside the vehicle there, they found "an unresponsive male victim." Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel arrived and removed the man from the vehicle.

As they began providing treatment, first responders found that the man was suffering from what looked like serious gunshot wounds. They pronounced him dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation by police found that the fatal shooting occurred near the northwest intersection of Tremont Drive and Fairland Road.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in that area. They believe the man who died was shot there, then drove to the site of the vehicle crash on Aspen Street Northwest.

Police said Saturday that details about what led to the shooting were limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests were made.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

On the same date last year, Roanoke had seen 14 homicides, on the way to 19 for 2022.