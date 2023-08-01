Roanoke police on Tuesday reported the city's 21st homicide less than a day after hosting a press conference to address violent fatalities that occurred last week and throughout July.

The most recent fatal shooting occurred Tuesday shortly before 1 a.m., according to a police department news release. The city's 911 call center told police that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest.

Officers went to that scene and found a man with what looked like a serious gunshot wound, according to the release. The man was lying outside of a vehicle.

Officers administered first aid to the victim until Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel got to the scene. They transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police were told later that the man had died, according to the release. A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Police said details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to tell police what you know. You can also send a text message beginning with "RonokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Tuesday morning's homicide was the fourth reported within the last week and the 15th caused by gunfire since Jan. 1. By this time last year, there had been 12 fatal shootings.