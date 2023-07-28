Roanoke police reported the second fatal shooting in the city's northwest quadrant in two days Friday.

The first incident killed a man in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The second shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 14th Street Northwest and Melrose Avenue Northwest.

Police said officers responded to that scene and found an adult male with what looked like a critical gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took the man to a hospital for treatment. But officers were told later that the man had died due to his injuries.

Police said details about what led to the shooting are limited. Officers didn't locate any suspects on scene or make any arrests. Their homicide investigation is ongoing.

The incident brings the number of fatal gunfire incidents confirmed in the city since Jan. 1 to 13. This time last year, there were 10.

Roanoke police have reported 17 confirmed homicides so far this year. The total number of homicides reported for the entire year of 2022 was 19, according to Roanoke Times records.

If you know something about Thursday night's fatal shooting, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You can also send a text message beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.