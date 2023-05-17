Court documents have identified the Roanoke man who died after he was shot near a northwest Roanoke apartment complex earlier this month.

According to a search warrant, 32-year-old Jaleel Tate died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about two hours after the May 8 shooting happened in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue Northwest.

A series of affidavits relays portions of the city police department's investigation, which led to the arrest of Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney, 40, on May 12.

At the scene of the shooting, police said they discovered that Tate had been shot while inside a beige 2000 Mazda sedan. From that vehicle, officers seized bullets, phones and keys.

Police also identified another vehicle "within the crime scene" that was "developed as being involved in this crime," an affidavit reads.

The second vehicle, a silver 2008 BMW sedan, was parked "beside and/or adjacent to" Tate's vehicle. Police found the man to whom the vehicle was registered and interviewed him.

That man "admitted to collecting U.S. currency and other items, such as a black in color bag, from the injured male while he was on the ground and before police and Fire/EMS arrival," an affidavit read.

The man put the money and the black bag in his BMW. From the car, police seized DNA swabs, a wallet, keys, a box of ammunition and a phone.

Police later identified two phone numbers used by a person of interest, who officers said is captured on "surveillance video that depicts a vehicle operated by the person of interest at the scene during the time of the murder."

A search of call details records for those two phone numbers through T-Mobile yielded "electronic data." Police also seized "phone data" from Tate's cellular device.

"A victim advised that the victim was on his phone when the shots were being fired and the witness heard the shots through the phone," an affidavit reads.

Police ultimately charged Mahoney with second-degree murder in connection with Tate's death. He continues to be held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.