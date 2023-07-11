Search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court identify one of two Roanoke young men who were fatally shot on consecutive days last month and provide additional details about the circumstances of their deaths.

Kanye Carter, 18, was killed June 24. The regional medical examiner’s office confirmed that “gunshot wounds to the chest” caused his death. His name had not been publicly disclosed by police.

In a search warrant affidavit, a Roanoke police detective said that officers responded June 24 to 17th Street Northwest, between Orange Avenue and Melrose Avenue, “for a report of gunshots being heard.”

On their way, police were told there was a Black male in the roadway at the intersection of 15th Street Northwest and Orange Avenue that had been shot in the chest, the affidavit continues.

Police identified that man as Carter, who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Detectives learned later “that Carter had been involved in a physical altercation just prior to being shot,” the affidavit reads. They also discovered that Carter had been using his cellphone “to go live on his Instagram account” to argue with the people he had fought earlier. Those same people shot him.

Police obtained a search warrant for Carter’s Instagram account and seized “digital files” on July 5.

The day after Carter was killed, 16-year-old Jacari Reynolds was fatally shot when bullets pierced the bedroom walls of his home in the 700 block of 18th Street Northwest.

“Officers found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the residence that penetrated inside,” another search warrant affidavit reads. “There were additional bullet holes found inside where the victim was located.”

The affidavit explains that, based on where the majority of the bullets entered the house, “the victim’s room was the primary target.”

Reynolds’ mother, Destiny Haskins, identified him as the victim of the shooting last week. She said that at the time of the incident, Reynolds had been on house arrest in connection with a vehicle theft charge.

According to the search warrant affidavit, that vehicle theft occurred in March and involved another person: Carter.

“The individual who was with the victim [Reynolds] in the stolen vehicle was murdered the night before this incident occurred,” the affidavit reads.

Officers spoke with Reynolds’ “family and associates” and found that in the weeks prior to Reynolds’ murder, people went to his house “and accused him of ‘snitching’ “ about the vehicle theft.

Like Carter, Reynolds also argued with someone on social media before he was fatally shot. Police have obtained a search warrant for his Instagram account and seized “data,” according to court documents.