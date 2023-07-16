Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash was raised in an apartment building on Ferncliff Avenue Northwest. A fatal shooting rattled that neighborhood earlier this year. The 43-year-old sheriff said it hurts his heart to know that young people are being killed in his hometown.

“When I take all of this stuff off, I am still human,” Hash said in a recent interview. “But I’m the city sheriff. I have a responsibility for all people.”

Hash said he comes from what he described as a broken home, where he had to take care of his brothers and sisters while his single mother sought an education. He said the religious community supported and uplifted him as a child. Bishop Jamaal L. Jackson of ReFreshing Church in Roanoke said he has known Hash for more than 30 years.

“Every member of our church supports him in the efforts that he has done, not just a sheriff but also as a community leader. We have rallied with him. He has rallied with us,” Jackson said. “Because of his strong Christian background, he has the level of integrity that he has. His character is great. We all have our own flaws. But we don’t see his because he strives to live a life of integrity before all people.”

When he was about 13 years old, Hash said he participated in a program that paired him with a white male mentor, or “big brother.”

“They connected us together, and I said, ‘They’re going to put a Black boy with a white man? This ain’t going to work out. I’m from northwest, in the hood, Ferncliff. Like, what?’” Hash recalled. “But when I met him, he brought stability to my life, to a young African American boy that didn’t know how to golf, didn’t know how to play baseball, didn’t know how to fish.”

Hash said that relationship was the “the best thing that ever happened” to him. But he said some children today with parents trapped in the justice system don’t have the support that he did.

“They have nothing to fall back on, so then you got the streets raising our kids now. And then what happens when they gets in the streets? It becomes a struggle on trying to be a man, or can I be a kid?” Hash said. “When they don’t know who they are, they start to fail themselves.”

Hash said he tried his hand at several jobs before he was hired as a deputy in the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. In the four years directly prior to his election as sheriff, Hash worked as a school resource officer, or SRO, in city schools, including the Roanoke Academy for Math and Science. Principal Toni Belton said the students there were and are always happy to see him.

“He’s passionate about what they go through and what they bring to school, realizing that when they come, they’re bringing a lot of, some of them, trauma or baggage from home,” she said. “He’d be out there when the buses pulled up to see what kind of demeanor they had on their faces. That’s how well he knew the kids.”

“Antonio, when he was an SRO, made sure he had supplies in the trunk of his vehicle, his squad car, so if he saw a child in the school that didn’t have socks, he could go get a pair of socks out of his trunk. Fresh, brand new items,” Jackson said. “That child would then turn around and their confidence level could be built up. ... It was just the goodness of his heart. His heart has always been bigger than him.”

“He was always coming out of his pocket just to do things for the kids and the community,” Belton said. “If we were having prizes, where we were awarding kids, trying to motivate kids by awarding them with bikes, he would get the sheriff’s department to chip in for several bikes, or he would come out of pocket.”

Belton said the academy presented Hash in February, Black History Month, with the school’s Trailblazer Award.

“It doesn’t matter where you grow up, or what kind of home or environment you come from, you can be a difference maker. And I think that’s what he does,” Belton said. “He sets the example and he’s not afraid to let you know that he knows where you are, because he’s been there.”

“He goes out of his way, above and beyond, to make sure others have some times what he didn’t have,” Jackson said. “Now that he has been strengthened, now that he has become better, he goes back to make sure he doesn’t forget about somebody else.”

Jackson said it was no surprise to him that Hash became sheriff. He was elected in 2021 after winning the Democratic primary for the position and was sworn in January 2022.

“We knew already his concern for those who are coming to court for court cases, and how he could professionally care for them as a friend, but also professionally secure them for his job,” Jackson said. “I have not seen him break protocol just because he knew somebody. I have seen him stay away from situations to make sure he did not influence a situation one way or the other.”

Since his election, Hash said he’s taken steps to improve communication between ranks and make positive changes to address deputies’ needs.

“We changed uniforms, because we ought to look like law enforcement,” Hash said. “When you see brown sometimes, you think of corrections. We’re beyond just corrections.”

The sheriff also wants to provide his deputies with access to a gym.

“Fire got a gym. The police department got a gym. Even 911 dispatch has a gym. But your sheriff’s office doesn’t have a gym on site. But you talk about health and wellness,” Hash said. “I’m asking [the city] in this next fiscal year to give us the means to put a gym in the building, working with the judges on finding the space, so that way we can provide that resource so they can continue to be healthy and good for their families and good for their own lives.”

Hash has also prioritized the mental health of his deputies. This past spring, he gave them access to COPLINE, an international hotline designed to assist law enforcement officers.

“Because life is real. Death don’t stop just because we’re law enforcement,” Hash said. “This was a big deal to be able to offer this resource back to our officers and our deputies, and free of charge, no charge to them.”

In September, the sheriff also launched a reentry preparation program for Roanoke City Adult Detention Center residents called (R)I.G.N.I.T.E. In the last 10 months, 13 different programs, including GED and culinary studies, have seen nearly 700 detention center resident participants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hash said residents who leave the facility may reoffend, but they’re staying out of jail longer than they have in the past because they’re using the resources provided to them.

“Some people are taking ownership of it, and some people are still in denial that they have an issue. And it hurts,” Hash said. “Imagined having all these tools. You got the table spread. You’re hungry. And you walk into a restaurant, and there’s food all over the table, and it’s free of charge to you, but you won’t even sit down to even eat.”

“Times are changing for the correctional setting to get people back on the right track,” Hash continued. “How bad do you want your life to come back on track? Some people want it ASAP, but they’re scared of change, because they are so used to the cycle. And when you’re used to the cycle, you have to break the cycle, or you’re gonna have to repeat this process all over again.”

Jackson said the city needs more people like Hash.

“We need people that care,” he said. “We need people concerned about people, people who are concerned about our future, concerned about our children, concerned about our families, and concerned about our reentry of those who have been incarcerated, to make sure that when they come back into society, they come back as stronger individuals prepared to live better lives. And that speaks of Antonio Hash right there.”

“I am giving y’all absolutely 100% of everything I do. When I wake up in the morning, a breathe sheriff. I go to bed at night, I breathe sheriff,” Hash said. “Where much is given, much is required. You can accomplish anything that you set your mind to. You’re going to have naysayers. You might have people that say that you can’t. But once you set your heart upon what you want to succeed in your life, then you have the responsibility to go get it.”