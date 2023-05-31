Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Roanoke area residents now have a place to safely conduct custody exchanges and other interactions. The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that two parking spots outside the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center have been designated as a "Safe Exchange Zone."

The city's court system once advised parents and guardians to exchange their children at the Sheetz gas station at the intersection of Orange Avenue Northeast and Williamson Road Northeast, Sheriff Antonio Hash said Wednesday.

But the convenience store relocated in November, leaving the commercial space unoccupied, and citizens needed another option. The bright yellow parking spaces behind the courthouse at 315 Church Avenue Southwest provide that "safe haven," Hash said.

"We realized there's a need," the sheriff said. "You're sitting in court and you hear people say, 'Hey, where's a safe place to exchange my child?' Most of the time we would say, 'Do it at Sheetz,' in a public area, where you've got a witness. Some people would use McDonald's. Some people would use Sheetz. A lot of people would use a park or library."

But Hash said the new zone is under 24-hour surveillance and is well-lit.

"We have the audio and it's recorded. That's why we said, 'Hey, use our office,'" he said. "It's just to support our citizens to create a safe space for them to exchange their kids. Also, it's a safe place to exchange merchandise."

Hash said citizens who conduct business online, or make purchases through applications or websites like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, eBay or Craigslist, also need a safe space to make purchases or sales.

"Months back, I was hearing that they were getting robbed. A person would meet them somewhere, and it would be a bad exchange," Hash said. "There wasn't a safe space for people to be able to do those things under surveillance."

The sheriff worked with the Roanoke Police Department, Roanoke Circuit Court Judges David Carson and Chris Clemens and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Frank Rogers to implement the safe exchange zone.

"We initiated a conversation with the judges the first part of last year, but because we were doing the renovations of the court, it took us some time," Hash said. "But we've seen that people have already started using it."

The sheriff said some citizens may still choose to make their exchanges elsewhere.

"But I tell people all the time, if you say, 'Meet me at the safe exchange zone,' and they won't meet you here, that's a problem," Hash said.

The sheriff's office said that if someone isn't willing to meet at the zone, the transaction might be worth reconsidering. Hash said that if there's an emergency on site between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, zone users are encouraged to call the courthouse at 540-853-2580.

"One of our deputies will come out to assist," he said. "If it's after hours, then you will have to call 911."