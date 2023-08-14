The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office is inviting seniors to participate in a free one-day trip to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

The department remains focused on the city’s senior community and wants to provide a way for seniors to engage with each other, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The trip is set for Sept. 26 and includes transportation, memorial entry and lunch. Transportation with Sunshine Tours will leave Roanoke at 9 a.m.

To register to participate, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-853-1761. Registration is limited to the first 50 interested seniors and ends Sept. 15.

The sheriff’s office hosts monthly meetings for seniors through its TRIAD initiative, which offers educational programming related to frauds and scams. The initiative is in partnership with the state Attorney General’s office.

To learn more about TRIAD in Roanoke, call the number above or send an email to Tameka Paige, the sheriff’s office’s public information officer. Her email address is tameka.paige@roanokeva.gov.