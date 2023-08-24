The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office launched a child passenger safety campaign Thursday, the third day of classes in the city public school academic year.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that in the past it has noticed some children arriving or leaving school while “not always properly secured in their seat.”

The department, which provides school resource officers to city public schools, said it “wants to ensure all children remain safely secured, including those required to be in a car or booster seat.”

To promote children’s safety, parents and guardians dropping off car riders will see the new campaign’s slogan – “Safety Starts With You, Buckle Up Too!” – on yard signs as they approach and enter school parking lots, according to the release.

The campaign’s materials will feature five “new friends” that will offer safety tips to students over the course of the school year. The first friend, Ivy, appears on the image shared by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

The sheriff’s office invites the public to follow Ivy and friends via Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Emma Coleman (540) 981-3198 emma.coleman@roanoke.com 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Emma Coleman Follow Emma Coleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false