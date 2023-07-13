Three southeast Roanoke houses were damaged by fire Thursday morning, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department reported.

According to a social media post, department crews responded to the structure fire in the 1100 block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast at about 11:20 a.m.

Initially, first responders were told that two people were trapped inside one of the residences, the department said.

When they got there, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from one home, plus fire emerging from two neighboring houses.

Firefighters quickly determined that four people had safely escaped, and then the fire was knocked down, the department said.

One firefighter experienced a medical complication, the department added, but received treatment and is expected to fully recover.

Duane Noell, president of the Roanoke Firefighter’s Association, said Thursday’s hot weather posed a challenge to first responders. Temperatures had reached well above 80 degrees Fahrenheit by the time crews got to the scene.

“It was a lot of fire,” Noell said Thursday afternoon. “People seemed to be very exhausted right away, just because the heats sucks the energy out of you.”

Noell added that because first responders initially heard people might have been trapped, “they really, really pushed themselves to their physical limits just making sure that no one was inside.”

The fire department said a second alarm was struck after the first units arrived on scene. Noell said that may have been due to the need for manpower.

“A house of that size typically could be handled with a first alarm assignment,” he said, but on hot days, staff has to “keep rotating crews and set up rehabilitation to hydrate people and try and cool them down.”

Crews were still on the scene at about 1 p.m. Authorities asked that residents and motorists avoid the area.