A Roanoke teen charged with murder was denied bond Wednesday after another man involved in the fatal July 10 city incident took the witness stand.

Ja’Zion Robertson, 18, faces three felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James R. Griffin III: first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting at an occupied building.

At about 11:20 p.m. on July 10, police responded to the intersection of Sigmon Road Northwest and Showalter Road Northwest and found Griffin with a critical gunshot wound. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police also found another man, identified in search warrants as Nathaniel Keith, on the shooting scene. Keith testified in court Wednesday that Griffin had shot him in the stomach that night.

Robertson and a female, whose name appears as both Sydney Williams and Cydney Williams in affidavits, were also located on the scene and taken to the police station to talk to detectives. Police ultimately took Robertson into custody and charged him with murder.

Williams told detectives “that she had been arguing with Griffin over texts and Griffin was responding to her residence to fight Nathaniel Keith,” one warrant reads.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said that Williams and Keith had “insisted” via text that Griffin come to Williams’ house, which according to affidavits was in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road Northwest.

Keith testified that Robertson was “standing by” with a military-style rifle, which came from Keith’s residence.

“Once Griffin arrived at the residence, Griffin and Keith began exchanging words and a fight ensued,” the affidavit continues.

Robertson’s attorney, Richard West, played a video in court Wednesday that was recorded by Williams. McNeil said it captures Keith punching Griffin, then chasing him up the street towards Griffin’s car.

Keith testified that as he was pursuing Griffin, Griffin turned around and fired one shot, which struck Keith in the abdomen.

Then, McNeil said, Robertson fired four rounds from the rifle. One hit Griffin, one hit Griffin’s car, which was occupied by his girlfriend, and two hit a nearby residence, according to testimony.

Griffin’s body was found on the ground within the front yard of a residence in the 4900 block of Showalter Road, according to a warrant.

West said that Robertson had no criminal history prior to the July 10 shooting and argued that his client only fired the rifle after Griffin shot someone else.

But McNeil argued that “it was all a set-up,” with Robertson “waiting in the wings with an AR-15.”

The prosecutor called the incident a “serious act of violence” that “put everyone in that area in danger.” He told Judge Onzlee Ware that Robertson was “clearly a threat to the community.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a fine young man,” Ware said after hearing testimony from Robertson’s uncle and mother. “But it’s a fact that we don’t always know what our kids are involved in.”

The judge questioned Robertson’s decision to arm himself with a military-style rifle.

“That’s an assault weapon,” Ware said. “They call it an assault weapon because it kills people.”

Then he denied Robertson’s bond request.

“This decision is about the community,” Ware said. “If I were to release him, it could cause problems in the community.”

McNeil also said that Keith was “right in the middle” of the incident and “set the whole thing up.”

Griffin’s father, James Griffin Jr., said after Wednesday’s hearing that he hopes the other people involved in the July 10 shooting will also be brought to justice.

“I’m glad that we at least got justice as far as the bond hearing and this young man wasn’t allowed to be free in the street,” the father said. “I look forward to the upcoming investigation in the case.”

“I’m happy that Ja’Zion was held without bond,” Griffin’s mother, Mechelle Walker, added. “But I’m hoping everyone involved gets charged, because my son was innocent and set up.”

Robertson’s next court date is set for Sept. 5.