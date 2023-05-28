Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman said his department became more focused on recruiting and training officers who are culturally intelligent.

“From Michael Brown to Freddie Gray, all the way to Tyree Nichols, it’s our obligation to look at those and learn from those incidents. What could have been done better?” Roman said in a recent interview. “We try to also broaden our training, as well, and get that training outside of the classroom.”

Roman said Roanoke Police Department recruits visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., earlier this year to help officers “understand how law enforcement tacitly participated in some of those activities.”

“We want our officers to be very aware of things like that. We will be visiting the African American museum and the Indian American museum,” Roman said. “We believe that the more culturally intelligent our officers are, the better they perform while they’re out keeping our communities safe.”

Roman is one of four police chiefs in the Roanoke and New River valleys who are non-white; three of them are Black. In July, he will begin a new job as an assistant city manager.

Roman grew up in New York City, but his counterparts in Salem, Chief Mike Crawley and in Roanoke County, Chief Michael Poindexter, are Roanoke Valley natives.

“We have a great group of people here that I have worked with, and now I have the opportunity to lead them,” said Poindexter, who began as Roanoke County’s chief on Jan. 1. “For me, it’s fulfilling to be chief of police. But I think all three of us have worked hard to get where we are today.”

“The stakeholders and the city administrators and county administrators that put us in these positions, I would assume that they have the trust and confidence in us to take the helm, regardless of the color of our skin,” Crawley said.

Vinton Police Chief Fabricio Drumond, a native of Brazil who is Latino, is the fourth chief of color in the region.

The four men are unique in the Roanoke and New River valleys, defined as containing the counties of Roanoke, Franklin, Botetourt, Craig, Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles and Floyd, the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Radford. It includes the towns of Vinton, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

The majority of law enforcement agency leaders in the region are white men. Virginians rarely elect sheriffs who are non-white.

At least 22 of 123 Virginia sheriffs, or about 18%, are people of color, according to The Roanoke Times’ observation of the directory of sheriffs on the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association website.

But in the Roanoke and New River valleys, Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash is the single Black sheriff. The other 10 sheriffs are white.

While sheriffs in Virginia are elected, most police chiefs are appointed.

Of Virginia’s about 235 police chiefs, including those who operate at universities or colleges, airports and small towns, at least 32, or about 14%, are of color, according to a statement from Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Other than Roman, Crawley, Poindexter and Drumond, the 17 chiefs — including those who serve Ferrum College, Radford University, Virginia Western Community College, Virginia Tech and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport — in the Roanoke and New River valleys are white men.

Many of the police chiefs of color identified by Schrad serve in Virginia’s more urban areas, including Petersburg, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Alexandria.

Crawley said he and Poindexter are graduates of Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem and Bluefield College in Bluefield. Crawley said serving the community that raised him is “not a burden.”

“It is an honor when people find themselves needing some assistance and they trust a police officer,” he said. “That’s what we want. The fact that they find some trust in me, I take that as an honor.”

Roman served in the U.S. Marine Corps before he became a police recruit.

“Roanoke was one of the police departments that came to my base doing some recruiting,” Roman said. “After one visit to Roanoke, and seeing the landscape here in Roanoke, and comparing that to what is commonly referred to as the concrete jungle, I certainly thought that this is where I wanted to be.”

Roman began his career as an officer in Roanoke in 1992. He was Lexington’s police chief before his April 2020 appointment by Roanoke as its chief. One month later, Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, and protests erupted in cities across America, including in Roanoke.

“We just tried to work even harder to really distinguish ourselves from the criminal activity that occurred in that incident compared to the work we do here locally. And that was the biggest challenge,” Roman said. “Our goal and our focus is always to distinguish ourselves apart from that criminal activity that occurred.”

“Our community is made up of various different cultures, and people of different backgrounds, and being able to provide officers who have the empathy, patience and understanding to know that we all have different backgrounds is important,” Crawley said. “Every community, I don’t care where you are, deserves a professional, high-functioning police department.”

Diversity underrepresentation in policing Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 from nearly 120 law enforcement agencies in 14 states shows frequent disparity in the racial and ethnic makeup of the agencies compared to the communities they are hired to protect and serve.

The racial makeup of Salem’s police department nearly reflects that of the city, which according to 2021 census data is 84% white, about 7% Black, about 4% Hispanic or Latino, about 2% Asian or Pacific Islander and about 4% biracial.

According to data reported by the Salem Police Department in December, it has 66 sworn members. Of those, 82% are white, about 11% are Black, 3% Hispanic or Latino, 3% Asian or Pacific Islander and about 2% other or biracial.

The racial makeup of Roanoke County’s police force does not as clearly track with its jurisdiction, which 2021 census data shows is 84% white, about 7% Black, about 4% Hispanic or Latino, about 4% Asian or Pacific Islander and about 2% biracial.

According to data reported by the Roanoke County Police Department in October, it has 132 sworn members. Of those, 90% are white, about 7% Black, less than 1% Hispanic or Latino and about 2% other or biracial.

Poindexter said that while the reflection isn’t perfect, the department has “senior officers” that are “very diverse in their background.”

“We’re a young department, and we get younger every year, but it’s important that we hold on to our employees that have experience, because we need and we value those employees, as well,” he said.

In Roanoke, according to 2021 census data, about 60% of the population is white, about 29% Black, about 7% Hispanic or Latino, about 3% Asian or Pacific Islander and about 6% biracial.

According to data reported by the Roanoke Police Department in March, it has 247 budgeted positions. Of those, the department provided racial data for 202 personnel. And of those 202, about 84% are white, about 7% Black, about 5% Hispanic, less than 1% Native American or First Nation, about 2% Asian or Pacific Islander and less than 1% biracial.

“It’s always our endeavor to make sure that we at least mirror our community,” Roman said. “That’s one of those things that’s easily said, but it’s very difficult to accomplish.”

The chief said his department has employed recruiting strategies that target and attract a qualified, diverse pool of applicants.

“We’re recruiting today for tomorrow’s officers. Those relationships really begin when we’re at the Melrose Branch Library and making a positive impact and partnership with young at-risks juveniles who may be African American,” Roman said. “Those neighborhood officers were in my neighborhood building those relationships with me, which is in part why I wanted to become a police officer.”

Crawley said anyone can be trained to be a police officer, but prospects who are good fits for the job’s demands are harder to find.

“Where we’ve had some success is utilizing our personnel to be our recruiters. Those are the officers on the street,” Crawley said. “We’re challenging them to find good people, because at the end of the day, we feel really, really confident in our ability to train anyone to be a police officer. We can’t train somebody to be a good person.”

Poindexter said his department has “four core values” that recruiters look for in every officer: “integrity, courage, accountability and respect.”

“If they can understand the meaning of those values, it helps them go a long way in this career,” Poindexter said. “We look for everyone. We’ve had great success with former military and had great success with college graduates. But you have to have a calling to be a police officer. It’s not necessarily a job. It’s a career path, so we look for any individual who is looking to build a career.”

Roman said good police officers have “the ability to empathize and understand the plight of the people they protect, but also understand the laws that are designed to keep our community safe.”

The chief said one of the city’s “toughest areas” recently saw “shoplifting go through the roof.” But officers used their emotional and cultural intelligence to think beyond the crime to remedy the problem.

“Folks in a particular housing project [were] experiencing some food desert issues and food availability issues, and as a result, they were resorting to shoplifting food,” Roman said. “Officers looked beyond the crime to try to look for the root cause and then participated in helping to facilitate resources coming to that area, which in-turn reduced crime.”

Photos: The 85th class of the Roanoke Police Academy does physical training