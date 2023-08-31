Two Roanoke men have been charged with joining a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, as federal authorities continue to make arrests in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Ethan Mauck, 31, and Peter Willey, 37, appeared in Roanoke’s federal court late Thursday afternoon following their arrests earlier in the day.

Both men attended a rally — where then-President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the election had been stolen from him and urged his supporters to “fight like hell” — and then entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol, according to charges filed by federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C.

Photographic and video footage show Mauck and Willey on the Lower West Terrace, where they entered a tunnel leading the Capitol that was the scene of a “violent and chaotic” struggle between the rioters and police officers trying to hold them back, a 22-page complaint alleges.

Mauck picked up an overturned bike rack and shoved it toward an officer dressed in riot gear, the complaint charges.

Willey is charged with helping other rioters use a large sign as a battering ram as the horde tried to force its way through the tunnel.

As the struggle continued, Mauck and Willey advanced further into the tunnel, “actively pushing against the police line in unison, known as a ‘heave-ho,’ ” an FBI special agent wrote in an affidavit. The complaint does not charge either man with assaulting police or actually entering the Capitol, where Congress was meeting to certify an election won by President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers were forced to flee for their safety, but returned later in the day to complete the joint session after order was restored.

After they were arrested Thursday, Mauck and Willey appeared in shackles before U.S. District Judge Robert Ballou.

Both are charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony, and three misdemeanors: entering and remaining on restricted grounds and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Although both men have a history of previous misdemeanor convictions, prosecutors did seek their detention. Ballou set unsecured bonds of $10,000 and told the duo to report to Washington, D.C.’s federal court for additional proceedings.

Mauck and Willey have been known to federal authorities investigating the breach of the Capitol for more than two years, but were not charged until this week as police and prosecutors work their way through what has been called the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

More than 1,100 people from across the country have been charged so far, including seven others from Western Virginia.

Just this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. announced the arrests of defendants in Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas. A summary posted to the office’s website states that “the Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane.”