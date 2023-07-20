RADFORD — Radford University men's basketball coach Darris Nichols' probation, imposed after a drunk-driving conviction in February, was extended Thursday after a positive reading on an ignition interlock device.

Nichols, 37, returned to city General District Court to face possible revocation of a suspended jail sentence and a charge for noncompliance with his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. His hearing lasted only minutes, however, as Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak and defense attorneys Clinton Kegley of Wytheville and Bev Davis of Radford agreed that Nichols should have another chance.

Nichols left court without comment — and with his probation, basically the period that 178 days of suspended jail time could be re–imposed, lengthened to a new end date of April 11, 2024, or 12 months after his positive reading.

The coach's legal difficulties began Feb. 19 when a city police officer answered a late-night call about an intoxicated-seeming man. The officer found Nichols at the wheel of an SUV parked, still running, in the middle of the street.

Nichols was found to have a 0.25 blood-alcohol level, more than three times Virginia's legal limit for driving.

On Feb. 23, Nichols pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He was fined $2,500 and sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but two days suspended. The time that Nichols spent behind bars after his arrest gave him credit for the two days.

Also, Nichols' driver's license was suspended for a year but he was granted a restricted license that required him to blow into an ignition interlock device to start his vehicle.

On April 4, that device found alcohol on Nichols' breath, sending him back to court for Thursday's hearing.

Rehak told Judge Erin DeHart that the court's regular practice was not to jail people in Nichols' position for the first positive result from an interlock device. He said that it would be fair to just extend Nichols' probation. DeHart accepted Rehak's recommendation.

Since Nichols' guilty plea in February, there have been complaints among local defense attorneys that the coach escaped the standard sentence for people with his blood-alcohol level: 10 days' incarceration. Attorneys have argued that others charged in Radford with blood-alcohol levels similar to Nichols' also should be able to avoid the 10 days. Those arguments have been unsuccessful.

After Thursday's hearing, Rehak said that he had no regrets about not initially pursuing a longer jail sentence for Nichols.

As for the positive ignition interlock reading on April 4, it showed that Nichols had a .02 blood-alcohol level, Rehak said. A confirming test conducted 45 minutes later showed no alcohol at all, which called into question the initial test result, Rehak said.

"It's a mysterious fact pattern," Rehak said.

Nichols, a Radford High School graduate, has coached the Highlanders for the past two seasons.

Nichols had been suspended by the university in the wake of his February drunk-driving arrest. He returned from his suspension March 6, the day after the Big South Conference tournament concluded. He coached his team in the College Basketball Invitational tournament later in March.

In August, he is set to travel to Tokyo with his team for the World University Basketball Series.

Radford University athletic director Robert Lineburg could not immediately be reached for comment about Thursday's hearing.