A black bear skull and a pair of turkey eyeballs were at the center of an unusual court case Tuesday in Montgomery County — but the confusion surrounding the sale of such items is all too common, a conservation police officer said.

Edgar Leon Miller Jr., 64, of Christiansburg was charged last year with selling wild game after police were tipped that the animal parts were among the knickknacks displayed in Miller’s booth at Cambria Station Antiques. In December, investigators visited Miller’s booth and found the skull and eyeballs — the latter in a liquid-filled jar, according to a search warrant.

Officers made a controlled buy of the bear skull, paying $315.89 for it.

In Montgomery County General District Court, Miller resolved the charge without a conviction. Under an agreement presented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nic Lauer and defense attorney Dennis Nagel of Christiansburg, Miller’s charge was taken under advisement. It was to be dismissed as soon as he repaid the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources the money for the skull, and paid his court costs.

Miller paid the money immediately after Judge Randal Duncan approved the agreement.

Nagel said before the hearing that Miller bought the bear skull from a New York-based taxidermy website without realizing that it would be illegal to re-sell it in Virginia. Nagel did not recall where the turkey eyeballs came from.

Outside the courtroom, Ron Wood, an officer of the state wildlife agency, said that people often do not realize they are doing anything wrong when they sell products made from wild animal parts.

“The law is very convoluted,” Wood said. “The broad generalization is that it is unlawful to commercialize Virginia’s wildlife.”

Yet there are numerous exceptions, including allowances for the sale of items made from deer antlers, or from feathers and fur of lawfully hunted animals, Wood said.

Another point that may be misunderstood is that it is lawful to possess many of these items but not to sell them, Wood added. So venison can be donated or otherwise given as gifts, but not sold, he said.

When someone is charged with selling wildlife parts, the punishment depends on the value of the sale. If it is under $1,000, such as Miller’s bear skull, the crime is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. Higher-valued sales are felonies that could bring up to five years in prison.

Wood invited anyone with questions about wildlife sales or related issues to call the department’s regional office at (276) 783-4860.

“We understand … that the nuances of our laws aren’t dealt with too often,” Wood said. “We love to answer those questions and point people in the right direction.”