The Virginia Bar Association has publicly reprimanded a Salem-based attorney for violating rules about unrepresented defendants and case presentation.

John M. Loeschen has been working as an attorney in Virginia since 2003, according to his website. The state bar's disciplinary board issued a reprimand to him on June 21.

According to an agreement between Loeschen and the bar, the case begin in September 2020, when a photographer's client signed a contract for services.

The photographer, a North Carolina resident, collected a $500 deposit from the client to reserve services for her wedding day in January 2021.

The two later began to dispute the terms of the contract, which included a clause that said "state and federal courts of Virginia and North Carolina would have jurisdiction over any disputes."

The client filed a civil claim in Orange County, North Carolina district court with hope of recovering money.

After a hearing in March 2021, the court found that the photographer owed the client nothing, as the client had "failed to prove her case by the greater weight of the evidence," court documents relay.

In December 2021, the client texted the photographer and claimed the photographer still owed her some photos. The client told her attorney, Loeschen, that the photographer had been ordered to provide the images, even though the district court finding was "silent on that issue."

A several days later, Loeschen emailed a letter to the photographer. Then he filed a second civil claim for money from the photographer, this one in Pittsylvania County General District Court. After a hearing in July 2022, the case was dismissed.

The state bar's disciplinary board found that, in contacting the photographer "without knowing that she was represented by counsel and by inserting legal conclusions and legal threats," Loeschen violated the rule that prohibits lawyers from giving advice to someone not represented by another lawyer.

The board also found that in filing a case in a Virginia court "without first reviewing the North Carolina district court's order," Loeschen violated the rule that prohibits lawyers from presenting "frivolous" court proceedings, or claims that aren't "meritorious."

Paulo Franco, who represented the bar in Loeschen's case, confirmed in an email Thursday that Loeschen may continue to practice law in Virginia. He remains "in good standing," according to the bar's website, which also indicates he has not previously been reprimanded.

A request for comment from Loeschen was not immediately returned Thursday.