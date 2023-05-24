A Salem-based lawyer publicly reprimanded twice before by the Virginia State Bar has agreed to have his license suspended for five years, beginning June 22.

Greg Phillips, identified as Charles Gregory Phillips in court documents, has been practicing law since at least 1991, when the Virginia State Bar, or VSB, admitted him, according to a May 17 agreement reached between Phillips and the organization’s disciplinary board.

Phillips was reprimanded by the VSB in 2013. Then in 2018 Phillips agreed to a 10-month suspension after the organization cited him for violating professional standards governing bookkeeping and communications with clients.

Phillips opened his solo practice, GP Law Professional LLC, in March 2022, the May 17 agreement stipulates. As part of that practice, he “established a trust account [...] at American National Bank and Trust Company.”

Pursuant to his 2018 suspension agreement, the VSB “conducted a review” of his “trust account in July 2022 and again in November 2022,” the May 17 agreement continues. “As a result of those reviews and other investigative efforts, the VSB determined that” Phillips “was not keeping his trust account in accordance” with professional standards.

The agreement explains that “the journal-ledger information” Phillips “prepared and maintained was at times incomplete and/or incorrect.”

The VSB disciplinary board ultimately found that he had violated “professional rules that govern safekeeping property,” according to a public disciplinary action summary. Phillips agreed to a one-year license suspension, “to run concurrently with a five-year suspension for violating the terms” of his 2018 agreement.

“I certainly take full responsibility for my actions. I knew that bookkeeping wasn’t my strength and I should have hired someone to help,” Phillips said in an email statement Tuesday.

Phillips’ suspension begins June 22, to allow him “time to wind down his practice with minimal impact on existing criminal clients whose cases are scheduled for trial before June 22 and are currently in custody,” the May 17 agreement reads. Beginning May 16, he was not to “accept any new clients, retained, appointed or otherwise.”

Renu Brennan, who represented the VSB in the case, said Phillips may practice law in Virginia again once his suspension ends and he has successfully abided by the associated terms.

“I love practicing law,” Phillips said. “I have nothing but respect for the Virginia State Bar and I am hopeful that I will be able to try cases in 5 years.”