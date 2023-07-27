The Salem man charged in November with firing a shot into the air as officers were leaving his home received a suspended sentence Thursday.

Jemar A. Davis, 35, pleaded no contest in Salem Circuit Court to two charges against him: felony child neglect and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

In exchange for his pleas and in accordance with a plea agreement, Judge Christopher Clemens agreed to take the child neglect charge under advisement for one year.

On the firearm charge, Davis was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but all of that time was suspended. Clemens said his firearm, magazine and ammunition will be destroyed.

For the next year, he’ll be placed on supervised probation. During that time, Clemens said, Davis is to have no alcohol or illegal narcotics and possess no firearms.

“We just want you to be safe and your child to be safe,” Clemens said during Davis’ hearing Thursday.

“This is not a normal thing for me,” Davis said.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cristina Agee said that on Nov. 20 police responded to a request for a well-being check at the Oak Park Apartments in the 30 block of Otter Avenue.

When officers got there, they said they encountered Davis, who was unconscious and appeared to have been drinking. His mother told officers that he was struggling with the death of a child. Agee said police found ammunition next to Davis’s body.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to the apartment complex next. When Davis “came to,” Agee said, he refused additional medical assistance.

As officers were leaving the complex, Agee said, they heard a gunshot. Then officers saw Davis standing on a balcony, “yelling obscenities” and threating to fire shots at anyone who stepped onto his property.

Davis was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, police originally reported. Agee said Thursday that when police executed a search of Davis’ residence, they found a firearm in the laundry basket in his teenage child’s bedroom.

If Davis complies with the terms of his probation over the next year and continues to keep the peace, Clemens said the felony neglect charge will be dismissed.