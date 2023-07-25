A search warrant reveals additional details about the assault that sent an elderly Lick Run Greenway user to the hospital July 2.

Police said a woman wearing a wide-brimmed sunhat was physically assaulted that Sunday morning near the greenway's 2.7 mile marker, near Syracuse Avenue, Andrews Road and the 10th Street trailhead.

According to a search warrant affidavit certified in Roanoke Circuit Court July 10, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel responded to the greenway at about 9 a.m.

An elderly female caller had called to report she was hurt and over an embankment, the warrant reads.

First responders found her in the woods and off an embankment roughly 15 feet from the greenway and the woman had "numerous facial injuries as well as missing teeth," according to the document.

The victim told police that she had been attacked from behind, but due to her "significant head injuries, she was unable to recall anything from the attack," according to the warrant.

But the woman did tell police that, during her walk, "she only recalled seeing two individuals on the greenway prior to the attack."

According to an activity tracker app on her phone, the woman had started her walk 50 minutes before police arrived on scene, according to the warrant.

"She had walked roughly half a mile prior to the assault," the warrant reads, adding that the woman said she had "walked this section of the greenway during similar times and observed very little foot traffic."

Police said first responders took the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. She remains unidentified by law enforcement.

Four days after the assault occurred, police reported the incident to the press and the public. A social media post asked anyone who saw the woman or interacted with her that Sunday morning to get in touch with the department.

Interim Police Chief Jerry Stokes said during a Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting last week that the department was slow to notify the public about the assault.

"We have some area to improve," he said. "We probably got that out a little slow, but we're making sure that that information, that when there is a danger to the community, and if there's a gun violence incident where we have a concern, that we get that information out to folks."

Stokes said the department is "trying to be a bit more transparent" about how it is approaching crime reduction efforts.

A department detective obtained a search warrant for geographic data from Google that could help investigators identify what cellular devices, and therefore individuals, might have been nearby when the July 2 assault occurred.

Police have seized electronic data, according to the warrant.

A request for additional updates from the police department Tuesday afternoon was not immediately answered.