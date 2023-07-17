The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department suspects someone was living inside the abandoned house that caught fire in the Melrose area Sunday evening.

The department said in a social media post that crews responded Saturday to a house fire in the 1500 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. They found “a fire in a bedroom where it appeared someone had been living.”

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, units were called back to the same house, where smoke and flames were coming from three sides of the boarded-up building, the post continues.

Fire department personnel went inside the house to look for potential victims. They didn’t find any building occupants, but two rooms and their contents were on fire.

The fire department said the blaze was quickly extinguished, and investigators are working to determine what happened.