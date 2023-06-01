A federal judge imposed tough prison sentences Thursday for two drug dealers who participated in a wild shootout at a Roanoke apartment that left a 19-year-old man dead after a 2018 marijuana transaction went bad.

Neither Chad Matthew Custer nor Aaron Lee Woods fired the fatal shot, but U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said they just were as culpable as the man who did.

Woods, a 29-year-old described in testimony as the key supplier for the drug enterprise, was sentenced to 20 years and seven months in prison. Custer, 24, received a term of 16 years.

Jacob Aldridge of Salem died two days after being struck in the back of the head with a bullet fired from an assault rifle equipped with a laser sight. His killer, Darion Harvey, was sentenced last year to 26 years in prison.

Custer, Woods and Harvey all exchanged gunfire with a group of young men who showed up at their Eastern Avenue apartment, which was compared to a fast-food restaurant for the way drugs were dispersed day and night to a steady stream of customers.

“Nothing good was going on a 1642 Eastern Avenue that night,” Urbanski said, calling the residence a “24-7 marijuana superstore that was operating under an umbrella of violence.”

Testimony during a daylong sentencing hearing for Custer and Woods showed that in November 2017, another man was killed in a shooting in the apartment that left bullet holes in the walls and blood on the curtains.

The defendants made no attempt to clean up the damage — even framing one of the bullet holes with tape — as a way to warn their customers that any disagreements would be settled with gunfire, according to testimony from Bill Engel, a federal task force officer who investigated the case.

“It was like ‘Hey; don’t mess with us,” Engel testified.

After the July 10, 2018 shooting, Woods continued to deal drugs from another house. “Mr. Woods didn’t quit after two deaths on Eastern Avenue,” Urbanski said. “He kept right at it.”

On the day he died, Aldridge and two friends showed up at the apartment to make a drug buy, which did not go through because of “mistrust between the parties about the intended marijuana transaction,” court records state.

They returned about 9:45 p.m., arriving in a gold Mercedes with the lights turned off.

A brick was then thrown through the front window of the apartment, witnesses said. After numerous shots were fired by both parties, four men who were with Aldridge fled on foot.

A short time later, as Aldridge was driving away in the Mercedes, Harvey — who by then had run out of ammunition — retrieved an assault rifle from the apartment and fired several shots, one of which struck the 19-year-old in the head.

Both Custer and Woods have said they were caught by surprise when the brick was thrown through the apartment window, and that they fired shots at the attackers only to defend themselves.

But claims of self-defense do not apply to a federal charge of firing a gun in the furtherance of drug trafficking.

Urbanski said his sentences were meant to send a message that the combination of drug dealing and gun violence will bring severe consequences.

“This sort of violence is ripping apart families and making our community unsafe,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Miller said in asking for long prison sentences. “And it is all too common.”