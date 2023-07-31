“Slumlord Millionaire,” a self-published book by low-rent landlord Spanky Macher of Roanoke, will not make him millions — at least not in a court of law.

A federal judge dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by Macher, who had accused Netflix of stealing the name of his real estate advice book for its own production of “Dirty Money,” an investigative series about corporate greed and corruption.

Macher sued for $10 million, claiming that that he had obtained exclusive rights to the title and to the concept of a book that he began writing while serving a prison sentence for fraud.

But in an opinion issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen wrote that “because Macher’s factual allegations come nowhere close to suggesting a violation of federal copyright or trademark law, his claims against Netflix will be dismissed on the merits.”

Although Macher asserted that he had registered his book with the U.S. Copyright Office in 2016, Cullen wrote that its title alone was not protected by copyright law — and that there was no evidence that Netflix had used any of its actual content for its own show.

An episode of Dirty Money that Netflix entitled “Slumlord Millionaire” was about Jared Kushner, a real estate investor who married the daughter of Donald Trump and later became a White House adviser to the former president.

By comparison, Macher’s book is described as an insider’s guide to real estate written by someone with 40 years in the business.

Once the owner of a chain of restaurants — including the former Star City Diner in downtown Roanoke — Macher later bought houses and apartments in low-income areas that he rented to tenants. He faced repeated complaints about the ramshackle conditions of the homes and his failure to make repairs ordered by city inspectors.

In 2011, Macher was convicted of failing to pay taxes when his Spanky’s restaurant business struggled, making false statements in bankruptcy court as his venture collapsed, and later obtaining food stamps illegally by lying about his finances.

Calling his behavior “totally beyond the pale,” a federal judge sentenced Macher to 30 months in prison.

While doing time in a minimum security camp at the Hazelton federal penitentiary, Macher wrote hundreds of pages of what became the first draft of a book, which came out in 2016.

Two years later, Macher attended an international trade show for the television and movie business, where he pitched his concept of making the copyrighted book into a reality show. A number of shows and networks, including Netflix, showed an interest, Macher said, but no deal was struck.

Later, after the “Slumlord Millionaire” episode aired, Macher filed suit in a case that pitted a convicted felon acting as his own attorney against a giant subscription streaming service that has more than 200 million customers worldwide.

Netflix, Macher claimed in his lawsuit, “has a history of pirating ideas from creators without authorization or compensation.”

Attorneys for Netflix responded in court papers that Macher had presented a “jumble of allegations” that “jumps from topic to topic and from time frame to time frame and is thus difficult to follow.”

In asking Cullen to dismiss the lawsuit, Netflix argued that the suit did not contain sufficient factual allegations to move forward on either the copyright or trademark infringement claim.

To prevail in a trademark case, Macher would have been required to show that Netflix used his book title and concept commercially in a way that would likely confuse customers about its true source.

“Based on the applicable law, Macher’s complaint falls well short of stating a claim for trademark infringement,” Cullen wrote.

Macher said Monday that he was grateful for the chance to present his case in court. “Unfortunately, as just a sandwich maker and a landlord I don’t have the background to cover all my bases sometimes when I try to handle something on my own,” he wrote in an email.

A one-time candidate for Roanoke City Council, Macher has long portrayed himself as a rebel of sorts fighting against long odds.

“We’re going to war,” he once said during a conflict with city zoning officials who objected to a rogue Big Boy figure — adorned with a tattoo and earring — that he placed on the roof of his Star City Diner at a prominent downtown intersection.

“I think I have the right to fight for what I think is right, I just have to do [it] within the guidelines of the laws,” he wrote of his more recent dispute with Netflix. “I just don’t think the big guys should be able to push over the little guys.”