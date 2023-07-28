A vehicle traveling on an Interstate 81 exit ramp Thursday morning was struck by a bullet, Virginia State Police reported.

Police said the incident occurred on the northbound side of the highway on the 141 exit ramp, which intercepts North Electric Road (Route 419) just outside the Salem city limits in Roanoke County.

State police said they received a complaint about the incident at 8:37 a.m. No one was hurt. The vehicle was struck in the rear driver's side door, according to a state police news release.

Police believe the suspect vehicle continued north on the interstate, but the agency "has no description" of that vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know something about the incident, contact state police.