A state trooper who was investigated for perjury after working a fatal crash in Pulaski County will not be charged — but has resigned from the police force, attorneys reported Monday.

Special prosecutor Roy Evans, the commonwealth’s attorney in Smyth County, wrote in an email that he decided not to bring a criminal charge against Joseph Hunter Lowe because he did not think that Lowe purposefully made a false statement about a crash he investigated.

Evans said last week that he would make a decision about charging Lowe by Monday, which is when Pulaski County’s grand jury met and could have heard evidence against the officer.

However, Lowe left the Virginia State Police effective Monday, Evans wrote.

Lowe’s attorney, Chris Tuck of Blacksburg, confirmed that Lowe was no longer with the state police. In a text message, Tuck wrote that Lowe “made the decision to resign in order to explore other employment opportunities.”

The investigation of Lowe was triggered by his mishandling of the aftermath of a Jan. 9 fatal crash in which a Pulaski woman drove across the center line of U.S. 11 near Draper and collided head-on with a car driven by a Wythe County man. The Wythe County man, 90-year-old Garnie L. East of Max Meadows, was killed.

As the incident’s investigating state trooper, Lowe turned in a sworn statement claiming that Monica Carolyn Harder, 32, the driver who crossed the center line, told him that she was using her cellphone at the time of the crash.

But recordings of the officer’s interaction with the driver did not support his account of what Harder said, attorneys said.

Attorney Mike Barbour of Dublin, who represented Harder, wrote in an email last month that Harder’s cellphone records also showed that Harder was not using a phone.

“Statements made by the trooper attributing the accident to cellphone use by Ms. Harder were false,” Barbour wrote.

A state police spokeswoman reported last month that Lowe was himself investigated for perjury by other state police officers and that their findings were turned over to Evans for a decision about whether a criminal charge should be brought.

In his email Monday, Evans wrote that if Lowe were tried, the commonwealth would have to prove the officer’s false statement — made during the process of convincing a magistrate to issue a search warrant — was a purposeful, willful act.

Instead, Evans wrote, “I think the trooper reasonably believed that the statements he attributes to Ms. Harder were made by her, either to him at the hospital or to one of the multiple first responders at a chaotic fatal crash scene who in turn told those statements to him.”

Doubts about Lowe’s trustworthiness led to the Pulaski County commonwealth’s attorney’s office dropping traffic charges against 39 people last month.

Prosecutors in nearby counties, including Wythe, Montgomery and Giles, said they could find no current cases in their jurisdictions that involved the trooper.

Lowe became a state police officer in 2019 and was assigned to the Dublin Field Office in 2021.