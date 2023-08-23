ROCKY MOUNT — Paul Reivens Jordan II continued to deny any responsibility in the death of Heather Delaney Hodges at a sentencing hearing Tuesday, two months after a Franklin County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Judge Stacey Moreau sentenced Jordan, 50, to serve 30 years in prison for the murder of Hodges with another 10 years suspended, as well as five years for the concealment of her body, which still has not been found. Moreau noted the overwhelming evidence in the case despite locating a body.

Blood matched by DNA tests to Hodges was found in multiple rooms of the Rocky Mount home the couple shared. Jordan’s thumbprint was found in Hodges’ blood on the underside of a doorknob to their bedroom.

A former jail inmate also testified during the trial that Jordan admitted to killing Hodges while they shared a jail cell in 2018. The inmate said Jordan told him he blacked out and had his hands around Hodges’ throat when he woke up.

“Put that puzzle together and it comes up with the picture of a brutal murder,” Moreau said just before sentencing.

Several family members spoke during the sentencing about how Hodges’ death at the hand of Jordan impacted their life. Hodges’ sister, Crystal Songer, said she not only lost her sister and best friend, but also the opportunity for her children to get to know her.

“You took that from me,” Songer said, looking directly at Jordan.

Special prosecutor Bryan Haskins urged Moreau not to be lenient in sentencing. He noted that Jordan has 30 prior convictions with eight of those coming after Hodges was murdered 11 years ago.

Haskins said Jordan first started dating Hodges when she was 12. He was 29 at the time, exposing her to drugs throughout their relationship.

Following Hodges’ disappearance, Haskins said Jordan lied to their daughter about where her mother was. Jordan had claimed she had run off with a drug dealer, he said.

“This child has to grow up believing that her mother abandoned her,” Haskins said. “And now at least she knows that her mother loved her dearly and didn’t abandon her.”

The daughter, still a minor, spoke briefly at Tuesday’s sentencing in defense of Jordan. She said speaking to her father over the phone while in jail is not the same as having him in her life. She also said her father would not hurt her mother.

“I was never old enough to see my mom and dad together, but I do know that he loves her with all his heart and he would have never done anything to hurt her,” she said.

Jordan continued to deny having anything to do with Hodges’ disappearance or murder. He admitted to having a drug addiction in the past as well as associating with people he shouldn’t have, but claimed he still loved Hodges and was not involved in her death.

“All I can say is I’m sorry, but I’m never going to admit to killing Heather because, your honor, I did not kill her. I loved that girl with all my heart. I still lover her. I’ll always love her,” Jordan said.

Jordan stated that he has not given up trying to find out what happened to Hodges. “I want to know what happened just as much as everyone else,” he said. “And some day I will find out.”

An appeal was also discussed by Jordan at Tuesday’s sentencing. He claimed he was not properly represented by defense attorney Steven Milani of Rocky Mount during the trial.

Milani asked for Jordan to have another attorney provided to represent him during any future appeals. Moreau said another court appointed attorney would be found.