A Roanoke man was arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month that killed another city resident

Police said Monday that Al-Sherrief M. Mahoney, 40, is charged with second-degree murder in the May 8 death of a man who was found around 8:20 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“Mahoney was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation,” police said in Monday’s news release announcing the arrest.

He was taken into custody May 12 by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and is being held at the Roanoke jail without bond.

The fatal shooting raised the number of gun violence homicides in the city since Jan. 1 to seven.