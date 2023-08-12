The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that the agency said led to the death of a teenage boy and injured another teen in an area just north of downtown.

Police said they were notified at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday of a person with a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Patton Avenue Northwest. The department said responding officers found a juvenile male lying outside a home with an apparently critical gunshot wound.

Police said Roanoke Fire-EMS took the teenager to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The department said the hospital later notified officers that he had died.

Investigators located a second male teenager in a car near the intersection of Second Street and Gilmer Avenue Northwest, not far from where they found the first victim. The second teenager had what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation indicates the two teens were injured during the incident on Patton Avenue, the agency said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the second teenager to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited, said police, who are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to either call 344-8500 or text them at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Police said both calls and texts can remain anonymous.